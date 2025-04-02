Man City tipped for extraordinary eight-season FFP penalty after ‘making a mockery’ of rules

Manchester City should face eight years of massive points deductions if they are found guilty of breaching the Premier League’s financial rules and causing ‘the end of football’, observers have sensationally claimed.

In February 2023, the Premier League referred Man City to an independent commission after accusing them of breaking Financial Fair Play rules on 115 occasions between 2009 and 2018. The league conducted a four-year investigation into City’s accounts and alleges they failed to give ‘a true and fair view’ of their financial position, failed to ‘include full details’ of player and manager remuneration and did not co-operate with investigators.

The hearing lasted from September to December last year and the panel involved is cleared to hand down any punishment it considers appropriate, should City be found guilty.

That ranges from a fine to a potential points deduction or even expulsion from the top flight.

City deny all the accusations and ‘welcomed’ the impartial commission to review the ‘irrefutable evidence’ they believe will clear their name.

A final verdict was expected by the end of March, but it still has not arrived.

The Premier League want an announcement before the end of the campaign, though there could be a lengthy appeals process which impacts multiple seasons.

Fans of clubs in the Premier League and beyond have been reacting to City’s charges and the news that the final verdict could emerge in the coming weeks.

On X, formerly Twitter, @thegingerpostie stated that City’s behaviour – if proven to be true – will ‘make a mockery’ of the financial regulations the Premier League has put in place.

Another X user, @In1393921960565, claims City could cause ‘the end of football’.

Fans want years of Man City punishment

On Tuesday, football finance expert Kieran Maguire suggested City could be handed a 40 or 50-point penalty if they are found guilty. He also hinted that lawyers getting paid big money could be slowing the process down, hence the delay of any announcement.

Responding to Maguire’s appearance on The Overlap, @E.G.A.N wrote: ‘If Man City are found guilty at least it will make a hell of a Netflix crime documentary.’

@KellysHeroes777 added: ‘The reason other fans are so annoyed is simple. Man City are clearly guilty but the big issue is proving it. City have acted like a guilty party the entire time.’

Other fans debated what City’s punishment should be, with Maguire stating that a fine aimed at their billionaire owners would be pointless.

’15-point deduction for eight seasons to reflect their eight titles,’ @Dan-pq7gj wrote. ‘City have been able to dominate for a decade. Only a deduction that reflects that advantage is suitable rather than a one off 50-point deduction.’

@akari2378 responded: ’50 points a season for eight seasons. Make them fight for every year to stay in the league that they cheated to win.’

Man City FFP: ‘Legal warfare’; pundit prediction

A report has suggested that the outcome of City’s case could result in ‘legal warfare’, with several other sides launching compensation claims.

City being found guilty and receiving a hefty points deduction could impact both the race for Champions League qualification and the relegation battle.

Outspoken pundit Richard Keys thinks City will be found innocent.

“A big clue is Sky telling their pundits to go easy with their thoughts about the judgement,” he claims.

