First Man City summer signing revealed, with Prem rivals to be struck by damaging £80m exit

Manchester City are poised to strike for Brazil ace Lucas Paqueta after it emerged that West Ham United are ready to admit defeat and sell the playmaker this summer.

Man City initially moved for Paqueta last summer, with reports even claiming them to have agreed an £80million deal with West Ham. Last season’s treble winners entered talks with the attacking midfielder over a potential long-term contract, only for the move to then be stopped in its tracks.

The FA began an investigation into Paqueta amid claims he had broken betting rules, which saw City quickly end their interest.

Paqueta therefore remained in East London, and he has notched five goals and six assists in 27 appearances across all competitions so far this season.

Paqueta, West Ham and City are expected to discover the result of the betting investigation soon. Should the 26-year-old be found not guilty, then Pep Guardiola’s side can resume their pursuit of him.

According to Football Insider, West Ham will reluctantly consider Paqueta’s exit again this summer, should City come calling.

David Moyes is a huge fan of the player as he has top-class ability, but the Irons know that they will be able to give their summer transfer kitty a massive boost by selling.

West Ham will once again demand £80m to part ways with the former Lyon star, though this hefty price tag will not put City off.

Paqueta has thoroughly enjoyed his spell at West Ham, as it has given him the chance to prove himself in the Premier League while also forming a deadly attacking partnership with the likes of Jarrod Bowen and Mohammed Kudus.

But he will once again jump at the chance to sign for City this summer. By moving to the Etihad, Paqueta will be able to work with one of the greatest coaches of all time in Guardiola and also put himself in the mix for major silverware, such as Prem titles and Champions League and FA Cup glory.

Should the Citizens finally land Paqueta, then it will be interesting to see what happens with Matheus Nunes. City spent £53m to sign the Portuguese from Wolverhampton Wanderers after learning of Paqueta’s betting investigation.

Paqueta remains City’s ideal signing to make their midfield even better though, so he could come into Guardiola’s squad and push Nunes down the pecking order.

Alternatively, if Paris Saint-Germain come back in for Bernardo Silva this summer, then Paqueta and Nunes would help to replace his attacking influence.

