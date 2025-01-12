European powerhouse ready to open Kyle Walker talks as FIVE options emerge for Man City star after Pep revelation

Kyle Walker wants out of Man City and Milan could be his next move

Kyle Walker looks to have burned his bridges with Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola admitting after the FA Cup rout of Salford City that the veteran defender wants to leave the club – and one potential suitor is already making their move.

The 34-year-old has been at City for nearly eight years, winning 17 trophies in that time. However, his form has taken a significant dip this season, with Walker left out of the squad for Saturday’s thumping win over City‘s neighbours.

And with just over two weeks of the January window remaining, the Daily Mirror has named five clubs who could move for Walker over the next fortnight – with Guardiola admitting that a move abroad remains the player’s first-choice option, desite still having 18 months left on his City deal.

AC Milan

The club linked most strongly with Walker, as it stands, are Italian giants AC Milan who are actively attempting to secure his services.

Indeed, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has already revealed that the Serie A giants have opened discussions internally to weigh up a move for the full-back in the winter window.

While it remains to be seen if an agreement can be reached, Walker could end up joining Manchester United forward and England teammate Marcus Rashford at the San Siro as Milan eye up a stunning double Premier League raid.

Real Madrid

While AC Milan are contenders for Walker, The Mirror adds that Real’s desperate need for another righ-back also makes them serious contenders.

Dani Carvajal’s season has been ruined by injury, while the LaLiga giants have been left frustrated in their attempts to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold this month. To that end, Walker could be a quality stop-gap addition, assuming Real finally get the Liverpool man on a free this summer.

Bayern Munich

The Bundesliga heavyweights made a move for Walker back in the summer of 2023 but were unable to thrash out terms at that time.

Bayern have been using midfielder Joshua Kimmich at right-back due to issues for both Josip Stanisic and Sacha Boey, although Premier League target Kimmich could leave on a free transfer this summer – opening the door for a new right-back addition in Bavaria.

Saudi Arabia

A more realistic option for the former Tottenham man could potentially be a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia and follow in the footsteps of a number of former Premier League stars.

A host of Saudi clubs have reportedly considered Walker as a signing, with Al-Nassr candidates in a move that would see Walker link up with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Speaking about a move to the Saudi Pro League in the past, Walker admitted: “I’ll never say never. The money that they’re paying is a massive factor why they’re going there. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the pathway. If they keep attracting the player they’re attracting, the league will get better so why wouldn’t you want to go?”

Despite those comments, Walker still favours a move to another European club, rather than chasing money in Saudi.

Sheffield United

The shock option for Walker and one that would clearly be a heart over head decision.

The Blades were reportedly interested in a move before Christmas in their former player and are known to have been weighing up a deal at the end of the season, assuming they can secure promotion again. For his part, Walker has never hidden his ambition to return to Bramall Lane at some point late in his career.

What Pep Guardiola said about Walker exit

Pep Guardiola was a little emotional as he revealed why Walker was left out of the squad for the Salford clash.

The defender has made 319 appearances for City since quitting Tottenham in a £50million deal back in 2017 and has been one of the mainstays of their defence ever since.

However, there have been signs that his electric pace, which made him arguably the best right-back in Europe when he was at his peak, has started to desert him and his form been inconsistent for much of the season.

And speaking after the cup romp, Guardiola revealed Walker’s exit wish, saying: “It’s not easy for me to say but Kyle is not here because two days ago he asked to explore the option to play abroad.

“He asked after the Treble, when Bayern wanted him, but the offer was not good enough.

“For that reason, I prefer to play other players whose mind is here. Kyle went to Txiki Begiristain. Maybe I am wrong but I am pretty convinced that you should keep no-one who doesn’t want to be here.”

