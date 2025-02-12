Manchester City are very much interested in signing Florian Wirtz from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer window, TEAMtalk can confirm, with sources detailing why Pep Guardiola is so keen on the attacking midfielder as Real Madrid’s threat to a potential deal emerges.

Despite spending roughly £200m in the January transfer window, Man City are still keen on making more additions to their squad in the summer of 2025. Although there is the looming prospect of the verdict of PSR charges, there is major confidence at the defending Premier League champions that they will come out of it unscathed and are already planning for the summer.

One of the players who Man City think is at the end of his cycle is Kevin De Bruyne. The Belgium international is a legend of the club and has been hugely successful since he moved way back in 2015, but he is 33 now and has major offers from the Saudi Pro League and Major League Soccer.

TEAMtalk understands that Man City manager Guardiola wants a new world-class attacking midfielder to join his team in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that Man City are continuously tracking Bayer Leverkusen star Wirtz. The 21-year-old is one of the most wanted players in the game, and the English giants are among a number of clubs who are keen on the German.

Wirtz has been on the books of Bayer since 2020 and has developed into one of the best playmakers in the Bundesliga.

The Germany international attacking midfielder has scored 15 goals and provided 12 assists in 34 matches in all competitions this season.

TEAMtalk understands that Real Madrid have also been watching Wirtz closely.

The defending Spanish and European champions are in the process of assembling a new Galacticos side, and they would like Wirtz, who helped Bayer to the Bundesliga title last season, to be a part of it.

It is believed that Madrid are a major threat to other clubs, including Man City, in the race for Wirtz, with the chance to move to the Santiago Bernabeu extremely tempting to the German star.

There is a release clause of £115m in Wirtz’s contract at Bayer.

Bayern Munich also want Florian Wirtz

Man City and Madrid are not the only major clubs in Europe who are interested in a deal for Wirtz in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Bayern Munich have a keen interest in the playmaker too.

Bayern have probably seen the most of Wirtz and will have noticed how well he did last season to guide Bayer to the Bundesliga title.

There has been a very public appreciation in the star from Bayern, they would be very keen to keep him in Germany next season.

TEAMtalk understands that Jamal Musiala has also been tracked by Man City, but with Bayern unwilling to do any business for the 21-year-old Germany international, it is very unlikely that the Premier League club will be able to bring the former Chelsea prospect back to England.

Latest Man City news: Vinicius Junior response, Ederson interest

Man City suffered a huge blow in their Champions League quest on Tuesday evening.

The Cityzens lost the first leg of the Knockout Round Playoff tie 3-2 to Real Madrid at the Etihad Stadium.

Vinicius Junior played a starring role for Madrid and provided the assist for Jude Bellingham’s late winner.

The Brazil international forward was fired up by a giant banner from the home fans depicting Rodri collecting the Ballon d’Or award with a message reading: ‘Stop crying your heart out.’

Vinicius Junior responded to the banner after the match by saying: “I see it, I see the banner, but whenever the opposing fans do things, they give me more strength to play a great game and here I did it.

“They know our history, everything we do in this competition. It’s the fifth time we’ve come, it’s always very cold, but this time we won and we have to continue along this line.”

Man City have also been linked with Xavi Simons and are reportedly ready to compete with Man United for the RB Leipzig playmaker.

Guardiola is said to believe Simons would be a good replacement for De Bruyne.

The 21-year-old Netherlands international has scored six goals and provided five assists in 19 matches in all competitions so far this season.

TEAMtalk’s Italian football correspondent Rudy Galetti has reported that Man City are showing interest in Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

There is interest in the Brazilian star from Man City’s Premier League rivals Man United and Liverpool too.

