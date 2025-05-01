Manchester City are in danger of missing out on Florian Wirtz if Xabi Alonso becomes the new Real Madrid head coach, TEAMtalk understands, as the Bayer Leverkusen star’s comments on his future come to light.

Wirtz is one of the best young players in the world and has been a star for Bayer for a number of years now. The 21-year-old attacking midfielder helped the Die Werkself win the Bundesliga last season with 11 goals and 12 assists, and has scored 15 goals and given 13 assists in 42 matches in all competitions in the 2024-25 campaign.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, reported in late March that Man City are planning to sell Jack Grealish and use the fee to fund a move for Wirtz in the summer transfer window.

Sources told TEAMtalk at the time that the Germany international playmaker is keen on a move to Man City and wants to play for manager Pep Guardiola.

However, Fletcher has now revealed that there is a distinct possibility that Wirtz could decide not to switch to Man City in the summer transfer window.

Sources have informed TEAMtalk that if Alonso becomes the new Madrid manager, then the 21-year-old will look to follow the former Liverpool midfielder to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Amid the uncertainty over the future of Carlo Ancelotti at Madrid, former Los Blancos star Alonso is seen as the favourite to replace the legendary Italian manager.

We understand that, along with Madrid, Bayern Munich are also keen on a summer deal for Wirtz, who was described as “the best midfielder in the world” and as “absolutely exceptional” by former Bayer and Germany international striker Patrick Helmes in Goal in November 2024.

Wirtz is really close to Bayer and Germany international star Jamal Musiala, which is why the Bavarian giants are confident that they can land him this summer.

However, Bayer do not want the playmaker to join Bundesliga title rivals Bayern and will look to sell him to anyone but them.

What has been said about Florian Wirtz

Wirtz has been at Bayer since 2020 and is under contract at the Bundesliga outfit until the summer of 2027.

The playmaker is aware of interest in him from top clubs in Europe, but he is focused on doing well for Bayern.

Wirtz told Bundesliga’s official website in February 2025: “You’ll read something at some point, and then you’ll know.

“I’m extremely grateful to have been given a chance in the first team. I felt a great deal of trust and I had very good teammates and good coaches right from the start. I was given the room to develop here in peace.”

Bayer’s director of sport Simon Rolfes noted: “His future is relatively simple in terms of his contract – we have him under contract until 2027 – and of course we want Florian to stay as long as possible. That hasn’t changed.”

