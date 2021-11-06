Foden delivers brutal verdict of Man City’s enjoyment of Man Utd mauling

Manchester City attacker Phil Foden admitted that his side played the game of their lives as they cruised to victory over Manchester United.

The Red Devils came into Saturday’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford having eased some pressure on themselves. Indeed, a 3-0 win over Tottenham saw Ole Gunnar Solskjaer perform a successful change in tactics.

But while Man Utd employed the same 3-5-2 system against City, sloppy defending cost the hosts. Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Eric Bailly were particularly at fault.

However, City helped cause such poor defending and Bailly’s own goal and Bernardo Silva’s goal put City 2-0 up.

The second half was quiet but only so because Pep Guardiola’s men dominated the ball and eased to victory.

Foden told Sky Sports after the match: “We had the game of our lives today. Everything went right, a lot of possession and chances. We dominated from start to finish.”

Asked what his side did best, the England international added: “Possession, picking the right times and when to hurt them. Really pleased.

“We knew we could exploit the space in behind and we picked the right times to do it. My team-mates found me a few times in behind and on another day I could have finished the chances.”

Bailly‘s own goal came following Joao Cancelo’s dangerous cross. The City full-back also had a role in the second goal, his cross reaching the back post where Silva poked home.

From there, City controlled proceedings and eased to a Premier League win over their derby rivals.

Foden hails Man City win

“We got in at half time and said we had to keep up the possession game and I thought we did that really well,” Foden added.

“Massive confidence going into the international break – important to get the win before that. Delighted.

“It was very important to get back to winning ways.”

City return to action against Everton following the international break.

