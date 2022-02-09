Julian Alvarez might not be the only young Argentine starlet to join Man City this year as they are reportedly scouting two Boca Juniors players.

Alvarez is a 22-year-old forward who was in deadly form during the most recent Liga Profesional campaign. He hit 18 goals in just 21 appearances as River Plate won the league title with three games to spare.

His talent led to interest from Tottenham, Barcelona and Aston Villa, but it was Man City who won the transfer race during January.

They signed the five-time Argentina international for €17million (£14.1m), as per BBC Sport.

Alvarez looks set to become Sergio Aguero’s replacement at the Etihad, although Man City fans will not see him in the Premier League just yet.

The goalscorer will spend the rest of the season back on loan at River Plate. That agreement could be extended until January 2023, too.

Reports now claim the Citizens are returning to the South American country as they keep tabs on two young talents.

Two more youngsters on Man City radar

According to Sports Mole, who cite Argentine outlet Bola VIP, Pep Guardiola’s side like the look of Exequiel Zeballos.

He mainly plays as a right winger for Boca and made 11 appearances during the recent campaign, scoring one goal.

Zeballos, still just 19, can also operate at centre-forward or as a left winger. This kind of versatility is attractive to Guardiola and the City scouting staff.

The teenager looks set for another exciting year in Boca colours. Should he improve his threat in front of goal then City could launch an official bid.

Preliminary talks have already been held between the two clubs over Zeballos’ availability, according to the report.

His younger team-mate Valentin Barco has also been the subject of initial discussions. Barco, 17, plays as a left-back or left midfielder.

He featured three times in 2020-21 and will be looking to gain more senior experience next term.

Guardiola can already rely on Joao Cancelo on the left side of defence, but Barco could become his long-term successor.

Big update on Harry Kane future

Tottenham have renewed confidence in keeping Harry Kane beyond this summer with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano detailing a key mindshift over the striker’s future.

Kane, who has three years left on his Spurs contract, pushed hard to leave the club this summer in search of silverware. Ultimately, despite two failed bids from City, the England captain saw his transfer hopes crushed as Daniel Levy held firm.

That led to Kane confirming his intention to stay with the north London club, at least until this summer.

Now hopes of extending his stay are growing with Romano tweeting that Kane is “more than happy under Conte”. He adds that “it is a completely different feeling to last June, although no formal decision has been made on his future yet”.

However, in renewed hope to Spurs, Romano adds: “New contract won’t be discussed now – but Spurs want him to stay. Champions League spot key for Kane’s future.”

As such, a top-four finish this season will seemingly convince Kane to extend his stay at Spurs.

