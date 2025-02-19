There has been a double update on potential Man City exits

Maximo Perrone has openly discussed a permanent transfer away from Manchester City, while a report claims the Citizens are ‘braced’ for Bernardo Silva’s potential exit this summer.

Perrone broke through at Velez Sarsfield in his native Argentina before being snapped up by Man City in January 2023. Pep Guardiola’s side paid £8million to bring the defensive midfielder to England.

Perrone made two appearances for City in February 2023, against Bournemouth in the Premier League and Bristol City in the FA Cup.

He spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan at Las Palmas in Spain before joining Cesc Fabregas’ Como on a season-long loan in August last year.

When fit, Perrone has been a regular starter under Fabregas, having made 14 Serie A appearances so far this term.

The 22-year-old is clearly enjoying his time in Italy as he has admitted a desire to sign for Como on a long-term basis upon the end of his loan spell.

In an interview with Italian source Calcioline, Perrone said: “There are agents, representatives, I don’t know anything. As far as I’m concerned, I want to stay here, grow and learn more with Como.

“I want to give a hand to my team-mates and I’m happy to stay with Cesc. I have an excellent relationship with him. I hope my future is here with Como.”

Perrone’s decision is understandable given he is developing at Como and the fact City brought in another defensive midfielder recently, Nico Gonzalez.

Perrone, Silva both weighing up Man City futures

Perrone could be followed out of the Etihad exit door by six-time Premier League champion Silva.

As per an update from Football Insider, the creative midfielder is ‘wanted by clubs in Spain, Portugal and Saudi Arabia’.

City are ‘braced’ for offers to arrive for Silva this summer. The Portugal star is weighing up his future at City and will hold talks with Etihad chiefs in the coming months.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are both long-term admirers of Silva and could soon reignite their interest in him.

While it would be tough for City fans to see Silva go, it could be the right time given he is now 30 years old.

Guardiola looks set to engineer a squad revamp this summer, with Kyle Walker already gone and other players such as Silva and Kevin De Bruyne also in line to depart.

City are aiming to add extra energy into the team by signing yet more rising stars following the January arrivals of Omar Marmoush, Nico, Vitor Reis and Abdukodir Khusanov.

Man City transfers: Como Raid; Bundesliga swoop

Interestingly, City and Como might be able to activate a swap deal as Guardiola has been credited with interest in Nico Paz.

Reports in the Spanish press claim City are drawing up a ‘significant offer’ for the attacking midfielder after Guardiola endorsed his signing.

City are stepping up their hunt for De Bruyne’s successor and have been linked with several No 10s recently.

Florian Wirtz is one stellar option, and City have been told how to sign him for less than his potential new release clause.

