Manchester City bosses and supporters have been told not to fear a resignation notice from Pep Guardiola despite the club’s woeful run of form, while Jack Grealish was seen gesturing at Aston Villa fans during Saturday’s latest City defeat.

The 2-1 defeat at Villa Park made it just one win in their last 12 outings for Guardiola’s struggling side and they could end up being 12 points off the Premier League summit if Liverpool win at Tottenham on Sunday.

Guardiola admitted his team struggled again and that their passing was not good enough at Villa as there has been some debate over the possibility of the legendary Spanish coach actually walking away from The Etihad.

The 53-year-old only penned a new two-year deal with the club recently and former Man City defender Joleon Lescott has rubbished talk of Guardiola handing in his resignation, despite the fact he cannot stop the club’s alarming slide.

“I don’t think Guardiola is anywhere close to resigning,” he told TNT Sports after full-time against Villa. “He’s someone that thrives on a challenge. He will see this as a challenge. I don’t think he’s anywhere close to thinking about resigning.”

Fellow pundit Peter Crouch echoed Lescott and added: “I think he stays. I think he leaves when he wants to. It’s whether he can turn it around.

“The man’s a genius. He’s changed the face of football in this country. He’s not had this test anywhere he’s been. He’s one of the greatest we’ve ever seen. You’d expect him to turn it around.”

However, when asked if City are still capable of defending their Premier League crown, Couch added: “I think you have to (write City off in title race). They’re not showing signs of title-winning form.”

READ MORE ➡️ Pep Guardiola sack? Fans speak out as Sir Alex comparison is made and Man City crisis deepens

Grealish in spat with Villa fans

Meanwhile, Jack Grealish responded to Aston Villa supporters with a three-fingered gesture during City’s 2-1 loss on his old stomping ground.

Jhon Duran and Morgan Rodgers sealed the win for Unai Emery’s side as they jumped above City in the table, with Phil Foden netting his first Premier League goal of the season in stoppage-time.

Grealish started against his former club on City’s left wing and received abuse from Villa’s supporters throughout the match.

During his Villa days, Grealish was often serenaded with chants of ‘Super Jack’ from the stands. However, those lyrics were changed to ‘You’re not super anymore’.

The former Villa captain was also involved in a scuffle with goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez shortly before half-time and was later given a yellow card after lashing out at former teammate John McGinn.

After the full-time whistle, Grealish was seen holding up three fingers to the Villa supporters, which represents the three Premier League titles he has won since his £100m move to City in August 2021.

The England international, however, has now gone over 365 days without a goal for City – a run spanning 45 fixtures.

Latest Man City news: Manchester battle for Atalanta standout / Inter target Gundogan

Manchester United and Manchester City have both submitted a bid of €70million (£58m / $73m) for Atalanta star Ederson, according to reports from Spain.

The defensive midfielder has been superb for Atalanta since joining the Italian club in 2022, playing a key role in them winning the Europa League last season.

Atalanta are understandably very reluctant to sell key player Ederson but according to Spanish outlet Fichajes, Man Utd and Man City are trying to lure him away from the Serie A.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan have reportedly identified Ilkay Gundogan as a transfer priority, in what is described as a ‘masterstroke’ give he’s able to leave Manchester City for nothing in the summer.

Multiple reports have suggested that signings will be coming at the Etihad to turn things around. That will push some existing City stars out, and Inter Milan have eyes on one of those.

According to Fichajes, one of the clubs’ transfer priorities is the signing of Gundogan, who is out of contract at the Etihad at the end of the season, and it looks like that will remain the case.

IN FOCUS – Who should Man City look to replace Pep Guardiola with if the manager leaves in 2025?