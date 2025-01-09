Man City reach ‘full agreement’ for electric first January signing

Manchester City are moving closer to landing Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush, having reportedly agreed personal terms with the striker.

Erling Haaland’s backup striker, Julian Alvarez, left Man City over the summer when Atletico Madrid finalised an £82m deal for him. Haaland has enjoyed another fruitful season in front of goal, having scored 21 times in 27 appearances. However, City have endured a tough few months and Pep Guardiola has asked for attacking reinforcements to get his side back in the mix for silverware.

Guardiola and City have identified Marmoush as an ideal signing to improve the team. The Egyptian is in breathtaking form, with 18 goals to his name already this term.

Marmoush has previously been named as a possible replacement for Mo Salah at Liverpool, though it is City who are now leading the race for his signature.

As per the latest from German journalist Florian Plettenberg, City have cleared a significant hurdle by reaching a ‘full verbal agreement’ with Marmoush over personal terms.

The 25-year-old is City’s No 1 forward target and wants to join Guardiola’s side ‘immediately’.

Frankfurt ‘expect the first offer’ from City to come in by the weekend ‘at the latest’.

The Citizens hope to forge a deal worth around £50million, though Plettenberg states that Frankfurt will hold out for €80m (£67m).

Frankfurt do not want to sell Marmoush mid-season as they are in a great position to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Interestingly, the German club have shortlisted West Ham United’s Niclas Fullkrug as a possible replacement for Marmoush.

TEAMtalk revealed on Thursday afternoon that City are ramping up talks to sign three players, the first of which is Marmoush.

City are also in discussions for Palmeiras starlet Vitor Reis and Lens’ Abdukodir Khusanov, both of whom are centre-backs.

Man City transfers: Dortmund approach; McAtee exit

Meanwhile, Fabrizio Romano states that Borussia Dortmund are ‘exploring’ a potential deal for City starlet Max Alleyne.

Dortmund have been alerted to this opportunity as Reis and Khusanov could push Alleyne further down the defensive pecking order.

Other Prem clubs are monitoring Alleyne’s situation, but it is Dortmund who are frontrunners.

Fellow academy graduate James McAtee may join Alleyne in leaving City this month.

Reports claim that Marmoush signing will show McAtee he needs to leave so he can become a regular starter at a new club.

Guardiola and his City players ‘adore’ McAtee, but the attacking midfielder is at risk of seeing his development stall.

Fulham, West Ham, Ipswich Town and a host of German clubs are all keen on McAtee.

