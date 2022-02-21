Gabriel Jesus is of interest to Inter Milan after all, as reports claim the Serie A side are considering an approach for the Manchester City striker.

It was recently reported that Man City could include Gabriel Jesus as a makeweight in a bid for Inter forward Lautaro Martinez. However, the update came with the admission that the Serie A side would prefer straight cash.

What happens with Martinez remains to be seen, but Calciomercato.it are now reporting that Jesus is actually on Inter’s shortlist of striker targets.

Aware that Martinez may leave and with Alexis Sanchez likely to as well, Inter could need to invest in their attack in the summer. They currently have ex-City favourite Edin Dzeko leading the line.

His impact since a summer move from Roma, effectively to replace Romelu Lukaku, has been positive. But Inter will be looking for a longer-term option to pair with – and then succeed – Dzeko, who turns 36 in March.

In doing so, they could turn their attention to a current City striker in the shape of Gabriel Jesus. He has been at the Etihad Stadium since 2017.

Since signing from Palmeiras, the 24-year-old has kept City’s starting attackers on their toes by scoring 88 goals from 220 appearances. But he has still struggled for regular starts, only managing 15 in the Premier League so far this season.

Pep rules Man City out of Harry Kane race this summer Pep Guardiola rules Man City out of Harry Kane race this summer

There is time for him to top his previous best, last year’s 22. However, Inter could offer him even more opportunities if he is willing to explore a future away from the Etihad.

According to CM.it, Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio – who wanted to sign him even before he joined City – still wants to take Jesus.

What’s more, the fact he is out of contract with City in 2023 gives them more belief a deal can be done.

Milan derby for Gabriel Jesus

However, they would be fighting cross-city rivals AC Milan, who have also added Jesus to their shortlist. In their case, he has been identified as the potential heir to Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Since returning to Europe from the MLS and re-joining Milan, Ibrahimovic has continued to defy his age. The former Manchester United forward has been a key part of Milan’s return to contention for honours.

They are now battling with Inter for the Serie A title. Beyond that, the two rivals could also be going head-to-head in the transfer market for Jesus.

City, for their part, could try to tie Jesus down to a new contract. His current wages could be improved upon, while they are in reach for Inter or Milan at present.

Another attacker could leave Man City

Meanwhile, Bernardo Silva has been tipped to leave Manchester City for a dream destination in the summer by reports in the European media.

Man City have enjoyed the services of Bernardo Silva since he signed for them from Monaco in 2017. The attacking midfielder has been a regular for Pep Guardiola’s side ever since. Indeed, he has amassed more than 200 appearances for the club in all competitions.

There were doubts over the Portugal international’s future in the summer of 2021. He was coming off the back of his least prolific Premier League season, in which he scored just two goals.

Silva was reportedly exploring his options amid fears over his role following the arrival of Jack Grealish. However, he has responded in the ideal manner this season.

So far for 2021-22, Silva has seven Premier League goals, which matches his best return in the English top-flight. His prominence has not decreased after all. In fact, Guardiola has given him 25 league starts – already more than either of the past two seasons, and 10 more than Grealish this time around, for what it’s worth.

There have subsequently been reports that Silva could sign an extension to his Man City contract, which runs until 2025.

But now, the idea of an exit has resurfaced once more. According to Calciomercato.com, Silva could leave City in the summer. And the report even claims to know his dream destination: Real Madrid.

There are no details of the fee it may take to lure him away from the Etihad Stadium – if City are open to a transfer at all.

