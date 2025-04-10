Another long-serving Manchester City icon will follow Kevin De Bruyne out of the club in the summer, with Fabrizio Romano confirming it’s game over even if an expected transfer falls through.

De Bruyne confirmed the long-held expectation last week that the current campaign will be his last in a Man City shirt. The Belgian – who is in the conversation for greatest Premier League midfielder of all time – penned an emotional letter to the club’s fans on social media.

De Bruyne could yet bow out with one more trophy to his name, with Man City aiming to win the FA Cup this term.

However, it’s been a sobering season on the whole for Pep Guardiola’s side who are facing a scrap just to qualify for Champions League football.

Too many of the club’s biggest stars have been allowed to grow old together. City are well aware a rebuild is required and took the first steps in January when signing Vitor Reis, Abdukodir Khusanov, Nico Gonzalez and Omar Marmoush.

That quadruple deal is merely the tip of the iceberg, with another round of high profile additions on the agenda for the summer.

And one area of the pitch City are certain to address are the full-back positions, with Kyle Walker now guaranteed to leave.

The right-back’s struggles were there for all to see in the first half of the season before being loaned to AC Milan in January. Walker’s loan agreement contains an option to buy worth €5m/£4.2m.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Milan are yet to decide whether to activate their option. Nonetheless, what is clear is even if they don’t, Walker has no future back at the Etihad.

Taking to X, Romano stated: “The story between Man City and Kyle Walker will be over in the summer, regardless of AC Milan’s future decision.

“Milan have buy option clause for Walker but decision will follow with new director. In any case, Walker will NOT stay at City as they’ll bring in new fullback.”

Walker’s contract back at City runs until the summer of 2025/26. As such, City could still collect a small fee if finding a new buyer, though the right-back will be 35 years of age at the time and is clearly on the decline.

Nevertheless, Walker’s status as an all-time Man City and Premier League great is already secured. The full-back lifted six EPL titles and 17 major honours in total with City.

Walker was also named in four Premier League teams of the season and is England’s most-capped right-back with 95 senior appearances.

Man City want Tottenham and Juventus full-backs

Additions could be made at both right-back and left-back, and Spurs’ Destiny Udogie has emerged on City’s radar for the latter.

“The club is exploring alternative options on the market and sources tell us that one of the players appreciated internally at Manchester City is the Italian talent, Destiny Udogie,” Romano wrote for GiveMeSport.

“Udogie is highly-rated by people at Man City as he’s still very young, able to play on both wings and a physical player who has already proven himself in the Premier League at Tottenham Hotspur.”

The reporter added: “Man City’s new director Hugo Viana appreciates Udogie and was already following the player since he was at Udinese, when Spurs decided to invest in him with a move driven by Fabio Paratici.”

Udogie isn’t the only full-back City are chasing, with Juventus’ Andrea Cambiaso also in their sights.

The 25-year-old emerged on City’s radar back in January and reports at the time pointed to a hefty valuation of €60m/£51.5m.

