De Bruyne will be 'automatically' let go in the summer, Roy Keane claims

Manchester City will ‘automatically’ let Kevin De Bruyne slip away into free agency, according to Roy Keane – who has also named another player ‘under pressure’ to convince Pep Guardiola to keep him.

Man City lost 2-0 to Liverpool on Sunday evening to practically hand the title to their opponents, but in reality, Guardiola’s side weren’t even the ones who looked like realistic challengers for the crown this season.

Despite going into the season on a four-year title-winning streak, City have been majorly off the pace this season and are 20 points behind Liverpool with 12 games remaining.

After making several signings in January, the next stage of City’s regeneration will take place in the summer. And it could be curtains for some senior players like De Bruyne.

The Belgian playmaker was the Premier League’s best player in his prime, but those years are sadly behind him. He only made 24 accurate passes against Liverpool and failed to win a single tackle.

De Bruyne is out of contract at the end of the season – increasingly linked with a move to an ambitious MLS side – and according to Keane, City shouldn’t get too sentimental when deciding to let him go.

“I think some of the players will be under pressure, whether Pep wants to keep them, depending on their contract situation,” Keane said on Sky Sports‘ post-match coverage.

“De Bruyne’s contract’s up, so you’re thinking those lads would probably automatically move on.

“There comes a time when you get a bit older, particularly when you’re playing in midfield and it’s tough going, the manager has to make that decision.

“He’s obviously got to look at the bigger picture, but I wouldn’t be panicking from City’s point of view.

“Some of the senior players will move on, that’s just the nature of the beast.”

And Guardiola himself has hinted that De Bruyne’s time might be almost up.

After the game, the head coach told Sky Sports: “I saw many things that this club has a bright future with the players that we have.

“Except Kevin and maybe Nathan [Ake], all the players are so, so young. What the club decides next for the future, there is a bright future for this club in the next years.

“Everyone knows that a part will be here next season for the older players but we have to build for the next step. There is a question of time.”

Grealish also fighting for his future

One player who remained an unused substitute for City, despite De Bruyne going off after 66 minutes, was fellow attacking midfielder Jack Grealish.

Although the former Aston Villa star has a longer contract, he too could find himself being moved on in the summer if he isn’t careful, according to Keane.

“I think Jack will be under pressure,” the pundit added.

“Whether Pep’s looked at Jack and he’s picking up injuries, lifestyle type of scenario, some big games last season where he didn’t bring him on, I think Jack might be under pressure.

“Whether Pep wants to maybe move him on, I think that’ll be an interesting one.

“The other ones I think are straightforward, 32, 33, contracts are up, that’s an easy decision, but there will be a few players under pressure whether Pep wants to get rid of them.”

