Game over for Man City superstar after exit request granted; transfer to Barcelona now looms

An imperious Manchester City star has decided to quit the club this summer for three reasons, and reports claim a transfer to Barcelona is on the cards for £50m.

Man City have been the dominant force in English football over the last seven seasons. Five Premier League titles have been lifted in that time and few would bet against a sixth following this term.

Arsenal hold a four-point advantage over Pep Guardiola’s side. However, with two games in hand the fate of the title is in City’s hands.

A handful of key performers have been there for each of City’s five title wins under Guardiola. Among them is Portuguese playmaker Bernardo Silva, though the current campaign may be his last in Manchester.

Silva signed a contract extension with Man City last August that tied his future to the Etihad until 2026.

However, a release clause worth £50m was also inserted into the agreement, along with an unofficial understanding Silva’s future may well lay away from City before his contract has run its course.

Silva has been heavily linked with leaving City for the likes of PSG and Barcelona in recent years. According to a fresh update from Sport, Silva will finally embark on a new chapter in his career this summer.

Silva leaving for three reasons

They state the 29-year-old ‘believes that his time at Manchester City is over.’ Explaining why, three reasons were listed.

Firstly, Silva has won everything there is to win at City. Furthermore, he’s labelled ‘crazy’ about joining Barcelona and finally, his family reportedly desire a ‘change of scenery.’

It’s noted Man City won’t stand in Silva’s way when attempting to depart the club. Sport state: ‘at Manchester City they have known the Portuguese’s wishes for a long time and his intention to leave this summer.

‘Pep Guardiola knows this, and he agreed to let the player go if he wanted to when he extended his contract last summer.’

Silva could link up with former City teammate Ilkay Gundogan at the Camp Nou. He’d also reunite with Portuguese pair Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix if Barcelona are able to re-sign the loan pair.

It’s claimed Man City will demand Barcelona pay Silva’s full release clause of £50m before they’ll wave goodbye to their versatile superstar.

Stumping up £50m won’t be easy for the cash-strapped Barcelona, though they could get a helping hand from the player.

Sport concluded: ‘there could also be a negotiation [on lowering the fee] if the player requests it, because at the Etihad they will not make things difficult for a footballer who has given it all for the English club.’

If Silva does depart this summer, his final trophy haul with the club could hit 17 in just seven years if City win the Premier League and FA Cup.

