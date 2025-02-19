Liverpool and Manchester City are both interested in Jeremie Frimpong, who has a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ to leave Bayer Leverkusen if a specific bid is lodged, TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal.

We understand the Dutch international has been keen on a move to the Premier League for the last two years, but the right opportunity hasn’t presented itself so far.

However, that could be set to change as Man City, where Frimpong started out as a youth player, have shown interest in signing the talented 24-year-old.

The Cityzens’ summer plans will depend a lot on Pep Guardiola’s future – linked to the progress of the second part of the season, with a crucial Champions League fixture against Real Madrid set to take place tonight.

Sources state, meanwhile, that Liverpool also ‘appreciate’ Frimpong for his versatility, in that he can play effectively both offensively and defensively.

The Merseyside club are understood to be firmly in the race for Frimpong, as he is viewed as a potential replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who remains Real Madrid’s top target for the summer.

TEAMtalk can exclusively reveal that Frimpong has a ‘gentlemen’s agreement’ with Leverkusen to listen to offers worth €40m (£33.1m, $41.7m) this summer, even if his release clause, which was active last summer, has now expired.

Real Madrid shortlist Frimpong as Alexander-Arnold plan B

Frimpong is considered to be one of the best attacking full-backs in Europe, with 28 goals and 43 assists in 176 appearances for Leverkusen so far.

He played a key role in helping Xabi Alonso’s team to lift the Bundesliga title in 2023/24, capturing the attention of some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Outside of England, we understand that Real Madrid are also interested in Frimpong, and he could be an option should they miss out on Alexander-Arnold.

The LaLiga side remains confident of securing a pre-agreement with the Liverpool defender in the coming weeks and we are not too far away from finding out his final decision.

However, sources state that Frimpong would prefer a move to England rather than Spain and that puts Man City in pole position, as things stand.

Liverpool round-up: Nunez, Isak SWAP?! / De Jong interest confirmed

Meanwhile, shock reports have claimed that Liverpool could offer Darwin Nunez in a part-exchange deal for Newcastle’s superstar striker Alexander Isak – a confirmed target.

It’s claimed Liverpool will offer £60 million-rated (€72.4m, $75.7m) Nunez for the Swede, who is valued at well north of £100m (€120.6m, $126m).

The report adds manager Slot is not convinced with Nunez and Diogo Jota up front and is keen to improve his striking options for next season – with Isak, 25, said to fit the bill.

In other news, TEAMtalk understands that Liverpool are considering a swoop for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong this summer – IF he reduces his wage demands.

It will be a ‘very hot’ summer for De Jong, per sources, as Barcelona are already ‘pushing’ for a sale to generate funds and reduce their wage bill.

Juventus are also keen on the Dutchman, so they could rival Liverpool for his signature.

Barcelona are willing to listen to offers in the region of €35m (£29m, $36.6m) for De Jong, which his suitors, namely Liverpool, view as fair value.

IN FOCUS: Jeremie Frimpong’s 23/24 and 24/25 stats compared