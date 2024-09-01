Germany and Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus has urged Florian Wirtz to ignore the interest of Manchester City and focus on Bayer Leverkusen.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is widely considered to be one of the most promising youngsters in European football and several Premier League clubs are interested.

As previously reported, the likes of Man City and Liverpool, along with LaLiga powerhouses Real Madrid considered summer swoops for Wirtz.

Leverkusen’s Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich also considered a big-money offer for Wirtz but their interest cooled once Vincent Kompany was appointed as their new manager.

Wirtz notched a very impressive 18 goals and 20 assists for Leverkusen last season and has started this term on fire, with two goals and one assist from two Bundesliga games.

He was a key reason why Xabi Alonso’s side lifted the German league title and it’s no surprise to see some of the biggest clubs in Europe keeping tabs on him.

Wirtz is under contract with Leverkusen until 2027 and therefore, the German champions would hold all the power in negotiations should a club such as Man City come in for him.

Reports suggest that a bid of £130m would be required to lure him away from the BayArena Stadium.

Man City are big admirers of Florian Wirtz

Matthaus, however, believes that it would be a mistake for Wirtz to make a big-money switch to the Etihad so early in his promising career.

“I think it would be best for him to prepare for the 2026 World Cup in a familiar environment,” the 1990 World Cup winner explained to Sky Sports Germany.

“Will he have the same position as he did in Leverkusen if he goes to Liverpool, Manchester or Barcelona? There is only one category for him.”

Matthaus went on to voice his delight that Wirtz had stayed with Leverkusen following the European Championships in Germany.

“It’s good for the Bundesliga anyway. He is still at an age where he hasn’t won that many championships. The Champions League games this year are also experiences that will make him even stronger. Hopefully he stays injury-free.”

Man City ended the transfer window with two new additions – electric young winger Savinho from sister club Troyes and former midfielder Ilkay Gundogan.

The Cityzens remain interested in Wirtz and they could still make a move for him in January, but with the likes of Phil Foden, Oscar Bobb and Kevin de Bruyne in Pep Guardiola’s ranks there’s no guarantee he’d get consistent minutes.

