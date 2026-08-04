Man City closing in on full agreement to re-sign eight-cap Argentina star 10 years on

Manchester City are advancing talks to sign Marseille goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli as cover for first-choice Gianluigi Donnarumma, with TEAMtalk understanding the 34-year-old is very keen on the move.

The eight-time capped Argentinian international has emerged as the club’s preferred option to replace James Trafford, who is closing in on a £40million switch to Leeds United.

Trafford made limited appearances last season after Donnarumma’s arrival and has been seeking regular first-team football, and looks set to get just that with Leeds.

Rulli, 34, is understood to be very keen on the switch to Man City. He views this as an opportunity to make the last big move of his career and has already agreed personal terms on a two-year contract.

Man City have submitted an official bid to Marseille, with negotiations ongoing over the transfer fee.

The Cityzens’ opening offer stands at around €2million, while Marseille are seeking closer to €3.5million (£3m / $4m). The goalkeeper’s contract at the French club runs until June 2027.

This would mark a return of sorts for Rulli. Man City signed him from Deportivo Maldonado in 2016 following impressive form on loan at Real Sociedad, only for the deal to stall. He was loaned back to the Basque side and never made a senior appearance for the Premier League club before a permanent departure.

READ NEXT – Liverpool, Man City reach same decision on selling Gakpo, Savinho to Tottenham

Man City close to signing experienced shot stopper

Since Rulli’s ultimately failed move to Man City, he has built a solid career across Europe, featuring for Sociedad, Montpellier, Villarreal and Ajax before becoming Marseille’s first-choice under Roberto De Zerbi.

He earned eight caps for Argentina and was part of the squad that reached the 2026 World Cup final, as well as the 2022 World Cup-winning group.

Under new manager Enzo Maresca, Man City are looking to add experienced depth in key positions.

Rulli would provide reliable competition to Donnarumma and cup coverage without demanding a starting role, fitting the profile of a low-risk and low-cost addition.

Talks between the clubs are progressing and an agreement is expected in the coming days, subject to finalising the details over the fee.

Should the deal go through, Rulli would become the latest former Man City player to return to the Etihad, bringing valuable Premier League ambitions full circle a decade later.

READ MORE – Man City strike long-term agreement with perfect Rodri replacement as Real Madrid talks continue