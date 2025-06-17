Manchester City are planning to make a formal move for Gianluigi Donnarumma should Ederson leave in the summer transfer window, sources have told TEAMtalk, as the Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper’s comments on his future come to light.

The 2024/25 campaign was hugely disappointing for Man City. Not only did Pep Guardiola’s side need a final-day win against Fulham to finish in the Premier League top five, but the Citizens also lost the final of the FA Cup to Crystal Palace. Man City, who are now competing at the FIFA Club World Cup, have already started planning for next season and have made some important additions to the squad.

Midfielder Tijjani Reijnders has joined AC Milan, left-back Raya Ait-Nouri has moved from Wolves, winger Rayan Cherki has made the switch from Lyon, while goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has teamed up with the Cityzens from Chelsea. There will be more additions to the Man City squad by the time the summer transfer window closes, and one of them could be Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man City are actively looking at the market for a new goalkeeper as the future of Ederson remains uncertain.

Ederson, 31, has been at Man City since 2017 and is under contract at the Premier League giants until the summer of 2026. The Brazil international goalkeeper could leave this summer, with clubs in Europe and the Saudi Pro League interested in him.

With this in mind, Man City have begun to explore possible replacements for Ederson, with PSG goalkeeper Donnarumma one of their targets.

TEAMtalk reported on June 13 that Man City have gathered information on Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, and we can now reveal that the Cityzens have also made new inquiries about Donnarumma.

The 26-year-old Italy international goalkeeper has been on the books of PSG since 2021 and is under contract at the French club until 2026. Described as “sensational” by manager Luis Enrique in GetFootballNewsFrance in April 2025, Donnarumma won Ligue 1, Coupe de France and the Champions League in the 2024/25 campaign.

While PSG and Donnarumma are in talks over a new contract, recent negotiations have not gone well, with the former AC Milan goalkeeper not satisfied with the French giants’ offer.

PSG’s proposal includes a reduced fixed salary, with performance-based bonuses linked to appearances. This approach has not convinced Donnarumma. As a result, the Euro 2020 winner with Italy is open to a move after the Club World Cup.

Sources have told TEAMtalk that Man City had already collected some initial information on Donnarumma weeks ago and are now following the situation closely.

If Ederson leaves, Man City could move forward with a formal approach for the Italian goalkeeper. The remaining year on Donnarumma’s contract may allow the Cityzens some negotiation space with PSG in the coming weeks.

What Gianluigi Donnarumma has said about his future

While Donnarumma is privately open to a new adventure, in public, the goalkeeper is respectful of PSG.

Earlier this month, the goalkeeper told Sky Sport Italia: “My priority is to stay at PSG, I don’t think there will be any problems in the negotiations. We’re a great team.”

Donnarumma has been hugely successful during his time at PSG.

Since his move in 2021, the Italian has won Ligue 1 four times, the Coupe de France on two occasions, the Champions League once and the Trophee des Champions thrice.

