Man City escape options for Gianluigi Donnarumma – but sources stress decision remains on hold

Goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma will be a man in demand if he's forced to leave Manchester City

Gianluigi Donnarumma is among a number of Manchester City stars who will not be short on options if the Premier League’s guilty verdict against the club for 114 FFP breaches results in the departure of several big-name players.

While sources insist it’s far too early to discuss impending departures and that, for now, all their players remain loyal to the cause, there may be some who will already be pondering the implications of how the strongest possible sanctions on the club will impact their own careers.

It is important to note that City continue to stress their innocence and plan to fight the guilty verdict handed against them.

Despite that, it emerged on Tuesday morning that the Premier League are pushing for three of the strongest sanctions imaginable as a result of their guilty verdict against the club, which could result in their removal from the top flight.

Such a scenario has raised the spectre of the heartbreaking sale of key assets, including goalkeeper Donnarumma.

The Italy international, signed from Paris Saint-Germain last September for £26m (€30m, $35m), remains one of Europe’s elite shot-stoppers at 27 and would command significant interest if the Premier League champions drop into the Championship.

And while nothing has been decided yet, the vultures are now on alert that they could have the chance to sign some of the world’s top players should they be punished heavily. If that is the case, we’ve taken a look at where Donnarumma could end up…

MORE MAN CITY NEWS ON TEAMTALK

* Man City face serious sporting sanction after 114 charges verdict, leading lawyer confirms – Exclusive

* Liam Gallagher reveals confidential expected punishment verdict amid brutal Roberto Mancini one-liner



Likeliest next club for Donnarumma revealed

Indeed, before his move to City, Premier League clubs had shown interest.

Manchester United made enquiries during the summer of 2025 while seeking a replacement for Andre Onana, but wage demands of around £330,000 a week proved prohibitive and the Red Devils ultimately opted for Senne Lammens.

Chelsea were also linked as they assessed options behind Robert Sanchez, though no formal bid materialised. The Blues have since signed Emi Martinez in a cut-price move from Aston Villa.

Other top-flight sides could also enter the race in a fire-sale scenario, yet few match the financial muscle required for Donnarumma’s salary.

Across Europe,the picture is clearer.

Bayern Munich and Serie A giants Juventus and Inter Milan have monitored the former AC Milan star in the past, with his agent previously signalling openness to an Italian return. Galatasaray have also been mentioned in rather speculative reports.

However, we understand that, should the player come on to the market, then Real Madrid would emerge as the most likely.

The Spanish champions are actively assessing long-term replacements for Thibaut Courtois and view Donnarumma’s proven Champions League pedigree and imposing presence as an ideal fit.

City’s potential forced sale could lower the asking price, though not by much, making a move feasible, and with Madrid also able to match the Italian’s wages.

Any departure would mark a significant blow for City, who signed Donnarumma to succeed Ederson.

Yet despite the impending crisis, the club’s main and only priority right now remains on clearing its name – and with the club’s CEO indicating years of battle could lie ahead.

Certainly, the club’s world-class players would not want to stay out of the top competitions and keeping players on the books outside of the Premier League would represent an enormous and ultimately impossible financial challenge.

With regard to Donnarumma, prospective buyers know they would be securing a goalkeeper capable of delivering at the highest level for years to come.

However, sources are adamant that until a verdict is reached, everything around the player, and other leading City stars, is highly speculative for now.

But with the guilty charges and the potential doomsday outcomes on the table, clubs will certainly be ready to pounce on City’s best players should the opportunity present itself.

One other elite star linked with a move away is Erling Haaland, and on Tuesday a second source has confirmed Arsenal will make a serious move for the Norwegian if City are relegated – and with the striker already having made an exit decision.