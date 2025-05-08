Manchester City are finding it a challenge to replace Kevin De Bruyne with a player of the same quality, leading them to target a Premier League man rather than trying to sign the two elite options they had originally shortlisted as his heir.

The race for top playmakers, though less highlighted in the media, is causing significant challenges in the current market, according to sources.

Arsenal have Martin Odegaard, Chelsea have Cole Palmer, and Manchester United have Bruno Fernandes, but clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City are still searching for their star creator in midfield.

Florian Wirtz and his compatriot Jamal Musiala are among the elite talents City strongly considered; however, securing them now appears very difficult, particularly due to PSR regulations.

Sources note – “they don’t make players like them often enough” – emphasising that maverick creators like Palmer and Co are rare and highly valuable in today’s footballing world.

City are actively pursuing a deal to sign Nottingham Forest’s attacking midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White.

The 25-year-old Englishman has impressed with his creativity and versatility in the Premier League, making him a prime target for Pep Guardiola’s side as they aim to bolster their midfield options.

Gibbs-White’s ability to operate as a No.10 or in a playmaking role has caught City’s attention, with sources indicating the club views him as a valuable addition to their squad.

This is even more important due to the fact De Bruyne will leave the club in the coming weeks and he has been pivotal to their success over recent years.

There is no doubt that City have bags of talent in their squad and that exit could pave the way for the likes of Phil Foden to finally step up and be the main man.

As stated, City showed strong interest in Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz, a highly-rated young playmaker who has shone in the Bundesliga. However, Real Madrid are frontrunners to secure Wirtz’s signature this summer, prompting City to pivot to targets like Gibbs-White.

The German star has told Sports Illustrated: “It definitely appeals to me to leave my comfort zone at some point and experience something new. I know football locker rooms well enough and I’m convinced that I would quickly settle in wherever I go.”

The Spanish giants are eager to pair Wirtz with their existing midfield talents, leaving City to explore alternative options in a competitive transfer market.

City eager to overcome No.10 challenge

The search for elite No.10s and playmakers has become increasingly challenging, with sources highlighting the scarcity of top-tier talent in these roles.

Clubs across Europe are vying for creative midfielders capable of unlocking defences and dictating play, making such players some of the most coveted but difficult to find in the current market.

Gibbs-White, with his Premier League experience and proven ability to create chances, represents a practical yet ambitious target for Manchester City. As the transfer window approaches, City’s pursuit of Gibbs-White underscores their determination to maintain their edge in the Premier League and beyond.

While Wirtz may be slipping away, securing a player of Gibbs-White’s calibre could prove a shrewd move, addressing a critical need in their squad and reinforcing their status as title contenders next season.

Man City round-up: Rogers reunion eyed

City are also eyeing a reunion with a former attacking-midfielder of theirs: Morgan Rogers.

TEAMtalk is aware that City are monitoring developments for a player who’d be open to leaving Aston Villa if the right offer came in – but is not pushing for the exit – while Chelsea are keen on him.

Meanwhile, it’s stated Liverpool have shock interest in taking the departing De Bruyne on board.

Another move between the two elite Premier League clubs was given short shrift, though, as Trent Alexander-Arnold was offered a move to City, but turned it down quickly, despite them offering more money than Real Madrid – his expected destination.

