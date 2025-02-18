Guardiola approves signing of £83m superstar to replace Man City icon

Pep Guardiola has ‘chosen’ his successor to Kevin De Bruyne, and a €100m/£83m bid could be enough for Manchester City to seal a deal – so long as a key clause is included – according to a report.

De Bruyne, 33, is a bona fide Premier League legend and perhaps the greatest ever player to pull on a Man City shirt. However, all good things must come to an end and the Belgian maestro’s existing contract is up in the summer.

De Bruyne has interest from the Saudi Pro League as well as MLS. TEAMtalk understands the player’s preference between the two if he does leave Man City is a new chapter in America.

Of course, De Bruyne’s departure would leave a giant creativity gap in Man City’s attack. TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Fletcher, was informed on February 12 that Florian Wirtz is being eyed to take De Bruyne’s place.

And according to a fresh update from Sky Sports Switzerland, Pep Guardiola’s mind is made up – Wirtz is the man to succeed De Bruyne as City’s creator-in-chief.

The report claimed: ‘it is now confirmed: Pep Guardiola has chosen Florian Wirtz as the worthy replacement for his playmaker, Kevin De Bruyne.’

BILD as well as the update from Sky Sports Switzerland both confirmed Wirtz is on the cusp of signing a contract extension with Bayer Leverkusen.

A release clause worth €125m/£103.7m that becomes active in 2026 is expected to be included. However, Sky Sports Switzerland suggested a deal for a smaller sum can still be made before then – so long as Man City agree to a key clause.

The report concluded: ‘To sign Wirtz, Manchester City bosses would have to pay one hundred million euros (£83m), to which must also be added a percentage linked to the capital gain in the event of a future sale.’

In other words, Man City must pay £83m and also allow Leverkusen to include a healthy sell-on clause in the agreement.

The sell-on clause could be pertinent in the future, with Bayern Munich and Real Madrid both high on the idea of signing the 21-year-old attacker.

Bayern always have their eye on signing the best German players around, while Real Madrid are said to view Wirtz as a future Galactico.

Wirtz finished 12th in the voting for the 2024 Ballon d’Or and helped fire Leverkusen to a league and cup double last season. His efforts were rewarded when named Bundesliga player of the season for the 2023/24 campaign.

The attacking midfielder has bagged 15 goals and 12 assists in 35 matches across all competitions this season.

Man City alternative if Guardiola is denied Wirtz

If Wirtz proves unattainable for Man City, TEAMtalk has been informed Atalanta’s Charles De Ketelaere is considered a worthy alternative at the Etihad.

The 23-year-old Belgium international has been a revelation since joining Atalanta in the summer, with 11 goals and 11 assists to his name so far this season.

The attacker’s asking price is not expected to be too extravagant, but former club AC Milan do possess a 10 percent sell on clause which may drive up the value of any deal.

Latest Man City news – Arsene Wenger lauds City forward

In other news, former Arsenal boss, Arsene Wenger, has heaped praise on City new-boy Omar Marmoush fresh off his hattrick in the 4-0 thumping of Newcastle.

During an appearance on beIN Sports, Wenger said: “What I liked is Marmoush; he’s mobile and he looks powerful as well, in his run. And he looks as well that, in his mind, he’s not scared of anybody.

“I saw him with Frankfurt play, he had some special talent, and in the first two, three games with City was disappointing, but yesterday already you feel him comfortable.”

City paid £59m (rising to £63.2m) to sign the Egypt international from Eintracht Frankfurt in January.

