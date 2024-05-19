Guardiola, Arteta react after Man City beat Arsenal to title; Pep drops hint on when he’ll leave

Manchester City have won the Premier League for the fourth consecutive season after beating West Ham 3-1 – a new record in English football.

Phil Foden made the difference on the day by scoring a fantastic brace before Rodri made sure of the result with a goal in the 59th minute.

Foden was handed the Player of the Match award shortly after the final whistle and the Man City number 47 was asked to describe his feelings.

“It’s hard to put into words what we’ve done today. We’ve put ourselves into the history books. The first club to have ever done it [win four English titles in a row].”

“All of the lads have played in important games like this over the years and I think that helps. But it’s hard to put into words.”

Arsenal did their job on the final day with a narrow 2-1 over a resilient Everton – despite many believing their winning goal should not have stood due to a handball by Gabriel Jesus which wasn’t penalised.

Mikel Arteta gave a short emotional speech on the pitch following the game after his side missed out on the title by two points.

“All this is happening because you started believing, you were patient and understood what we we were trying to do,” Arteta said.

“All the credit has to go to the amazing players, the staff – they are unbelievable.”

“We now need to have a break, think, reflect and please, keep pushing and keep inspiring this team. Don’t be satisfied because we want much more than that and we’re gonna get it.”

Guardiola heaps praise on Arteta and Arsenal

Speaking after the trophy-lifting ceremony, Guardiola was very complimentary of the job his former assistant Arteta has done at Arsenal- but especially the players and backroom staff at Man City.

“Wow. It was nice, of course credit to Arsenal, to Liverpool as well but especially to Arsenal for bringing us to another level. Liverpool pushed us in our limits the last two seasons and now [Arsenal have done].

“It’s been an incredible season. We got the message! We know that Arsenal will be competing with us for many years because of their young, talented manager [Arteta].

“They have a young squad, a young team and it sends a message that we have to be careful for the next year, but today is a day to celebrate.

“If someone told me that I would win six Premier League’s in the last seven years I’d have said ‘you’re insane, it’s not going to happen’ – and it happened!

“The 80s belong to Liverpool, 90s was Sir Alex Ferguson and Manchester United, of course then there was Mourinho with Chelsea – and now this is our era!!

When asked what his ‘secret’ to success is, Guardiola responded: “I’d like to tell you but I don’t know! A lot of work behind the scenes, I’m not saying I’m a bad manager but I have incredible support. The fans, staff and the players. Every department is so important.

“You have to work a lot, work hard a lot, be humble and have an incredible work ethic.

“No-one has done it [won four titles in the row] and I told the players – why not?”

Guardiola drops hint on when he’ll leave Man City

Guardiola was also asked when he thinks he’ll join Jurgem Klopp in moving on from his club and admitted his time at the Etihad could be nearing its end.

“[I’ll stay next season but] the reality is I’m closer to leaving than staying. Eight years will become nine so, right now my feeling is I wanna stay next season.”

“I have time to talk with the club next season. I’ll have to see the players as well – if they follow me and many reasons [will come into my decision].

