Guardiola asks Man City to snatch Liverpool, Newcastle target who’s ‘perfect’ for ‘dominance’

Marc Guehi is on the radar of Manchester City at the request of Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has reportedly asked Manchester City to sign centre-back Marc Guehi, who he believes has the ‘perfect profile’ and can help consolidate the club’s ‘dominance’.

That Guehi played every minute available to him for England in Euro 2024 suggests he is one of the best defenders in the country. He played the full game in all but one of the defeated finalists’ campaign, as he was suspended for the other.

The tournament came after three great Premier League seasons, in which the defender racked up 98 appearances.

This season, he has taken that tally over 100, and could soon have a move to a bigger club to show for his good performances in a Crystal Palace shirt.

Over the summer, Liverpool and Newcastle were interested in Guehi, and the latter seemed to be edging towards a deal.

However, Palace hiked up his price late on, and ensured he was unable to make a move.

But with Manchester City now on the hunt, it might be more difficult for the Eagles to keep him in the nest.

After reports stated that the Premier League champions are interested in Guehi, manager Guardiola has ramped things up.

DON’T MISS: The most valuable players in the Premier League: Arsenal and Manchester City stars dominate the list

Guardiola asks for Guehi

Indeed, reports suggest that the City boss has ‘asked’ the club to sign the centre-back.

It’s believed he is ‘willing to spend’ approximately £59million for Guehi.

Given Palace’s demands were £70million and above in the summer, that might not do it.

But with the financial might of City, who just sold Julian Alvarez for more than the demands for Guehi, they could up their offer if it becomes clear their opener can’t get there.

Guehi perfect for dominance to continue

City have won the Premier League in six of the last seven seasons.

It’s reported that Guardiola’s desire to sign Guehi at City is because he feels he can be ‘key’ to ‘further consolidate their dominance in England’.

Indeed, City reportedly see the Palace man as the ‘perfect profile’ for Guardiola’s system.

And given he is already one of the best in the league, that status could be elevated with a move to City, as was the case for Kyle Walker when he left Tottenham for the Etihad.

READ MORE: The 10 biggest spending football managers since Pep Guardiola joined Man City in 2016