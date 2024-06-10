There’s plenty of speculation surrounding Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola right now, but the 53-year-old has ruled himself out from returning to Barcelona in the future.

The Spanish boss is now entering his eighth season as Man City boss and with his existing contract set to expire at the end of the season, the speculation surrounding his long-term future is rife.

It’s currently being thought that Man City are preparing for a future without Guardiola and the popular coach has made it no secret that he is thinking about his long-term future.

“The reality is I am closer to leaving than staying [after next season],” Guardiola told reporters after winning his sixth Premier League title.

The thought of Guardiola returning to Barcelona one day has been floated, but this doesn’t seem to be of interest to the Man City boss right now.

When asked about a potential return to Camp Nou, he told Marca: “Yes, the door is closed. We’re getting old now.”

Guardiola spent the peak years of his playing career at Barcelona and then went on to manage the club from 2008 to 2012. The side he assembled in 2010/11 is widely considered to be the greatest club team of all time.

Barcelona themselves have just hired former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick as their new head coach and will be hoping that he can emulate Guardiola’s success.

Guardiola admits £60m Man City star could leave

While Guardiola won’t be returning to Camp Nou anytime soon, the same can’t be said of Joao Cancelo who is keen to return to Barcelona.

The Portuguese full-back spent last season on loan in La Liga and doesn’t seem to have much of a future at Man City, following an explosive interview he gave earlier in the year.

Guardiola provided an update on Cancelo’s future and admitted that a deal could be struck proving that the move suits everyone.

“It has to be the best thing for everyone,” Guardiola said.

“The clubs will speak, we’ll speak with his agents will speak. He is our player, if we don’t reach an agreement, he will have to return for preseason. If he wants to stay at Barcelona, and the clubs find an agreement, then it will happen again.”

Man City originally spent around £60m on the Portuguese full-back in 2019 and it remains to be seen how much they will be holding out for this summer.

His deal at the Etihad is still valid until the summer of 2027 which gives the English champions a decent amount of bargaining power in this deal.

Bernardo Silva future also discussed

It’s no secret that Barcelona have been long-term admirers of Silva and the Portuguese playmaker has been linked with a move to La Liga on numerous occasions.

While the La Liga giants continue to be linked with the 29-year-old ahead of next season, Guardiola confirmed that they have not been in contact with Man City as of yet.

“We have not received a call from Barca or any other club,” Guardiola confirmed when discussing Silva.

“He is a wonderful player, as well as a wonderful person. There’s been a lot of talk over the last few years, but I insist, nobody has called us, that I recall. I hope he stays with us at Manchester City.”

Silva is still under contract with the club until 2026, although his current deal does include a £50m release clause which will become active this summer.

