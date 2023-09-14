Guardiola buzzing, as Man City veteran pens new bumper deal and puts exit rumours to bed

Manchester City right-back Kyle Walker has signed a new contract which will keep him at the club until 2026, it has been confirmed.

The 33-year-old has been a vital player for Pep Guardiola since making the switch to Man City from Tottenham back in 2017.

Walker has made 260 appearances in all competitions for the Cityzens, scoring six goals and making 18 assists. In the process, he has won a staggering 15 major trophies.

The right-back, who had a spell out of favour last spring and was left out of the starting line-up for the Champions League final in June, has agreed a two-year extension.

Walker had entered the final year of his conteact when the Bayern Munich came along with an attractive package for him but the England international ultimately decided to stay put.

Now, it seems that Walker is set to remain at the Etihad for the foreseeable future, which Pep Guardiola will no doubt be pleased about.

Walker reacts to new Man City deal

In an interview with the official Manchester City website, Walker gave his reaction to his two-year contract extension.

“I’m thrilled to sign a new deal. My future is with Manchester City and that is the best thing for me,” said Walker.

“I’ve enjoyed every single moment of the past six years at this fantastic club.

“The treble-winning season is one I will never forget and we’re ready to go again and try to win more trophies.

“We’ve got to demand that. We’ve set the bar and each year it’s how do you get better? How do we get better? We seem to be doing that each year.

“We’ve probably gone to the top of the top where there is only down because are we going to go and win a treble again? Who knows? You know, we could do.

“The odds say that we’re not going to, but we need to make sure that we’re there competing in the later stages in all competitions and fighting for the silverware.

“But I think one thing that we’ve done really well here is we take one game at a time. We don’t plan for the future. We plan for the present and the present starts on Saturday against West Ham.

“I am delighted to continue at a club that competes for trophies every year and I can’t wait to see what the next few years bring.”

