Guardiola camp drop huge update on quitting Man City that will sound the alarm at Arsenal and Liverpool

The representatives of Pep Guardiola have responded to speculation the Spaniard could quit Manchester City to re-join Bayern Munich this summer.

Guardiola managed the German giant between 2013-16 and guided Bayern to seven major honours in just three seasons. The one major trophy that eluded Guardiola during his time in Munich was the Champions League. There has always been a sense the 53-year-old had unfinished business in Munich.

Guardiola still owns an apartment in the Munich and per the Daily Mail, occasionally visits the city when holidaying around Europe.

Bayern have suffered a series of humbling rejections in their quest to replace Thomas Tuchel. Xabi Alonso, Julian Nagelsmann, Ralf Rangnick, and Julen Lopetegui have all said no to Bayern, with the latter choosing West Ham instead, to the surprise of many.

Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg recently stated that while Tuchel had been open to extending his stay in Munich, that door is now closed.

Instead, Tuchel hopes to land at either Chelsea or Manchester United and the prospect of Tuchel trading places with Erik ten Hag has been floated.

But per German outlet Kicker, Bayern’s dream scenario is re-hiring Guardiola who has helped Man City dominate English football since arriving in 2016.

City have put a cap on the number of trophies Liverpool have won under Jurgen Klopp. With Arsenal now emerging as City’s fiercest rival atop the Premier League, the future of Guardiola is a subject that is pertinent at the Emirates and Anfield.

However, according to Guardiola’s camp, the Spaniard will not be leaving Man City to join Bayern Munich this summer.

“Pep has Bayern in his heart, but he doesn’t want to leave Manchester City this summer,” Guardiola’s representatives told Sky Germany.

“He’s very happy and has a contract until 2025. A return to Bayern is not an option.”

Guardiola could extend Man City stay

In even bleaker news for Liverpool and Arsenal, Guardiola previously hinted he is open to extending his stay at the Etihad.

Guardiola’s comments came in the wake of Jurgen Klopp announcing he’ll leave Liverpool back in January.

Klopp cited declining energy levels, though that doesn’t appear to be a problem afflicting Guardiola.

“I’m fine. There’s still one more year, I want to do it – and maybe I will extend. I try to manage,” said Guardiola earlier in 2024.

“What we did last season, we have to do more and more now – it’s not going to happen. One step at a time.

“I see my team every single day and the team is there. They still argue between each other. The competition in training. They want to win. The focus they have, how they talk, how they communicate, how they celebrate.”

