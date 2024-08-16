Pep Guardiola has opened the door for a world class star to make a stunning return to Manchester City, while the reigning champions have announced a £45m player has joined another Premier League side.

With the new Premier League season about to begin, reigning champions Manchester City may actually be weaker now than when they left off last season.

Man City’s only major signing is a formidable one in the form of Brazilian winger Savinho. However, Julian Alvarez has left for Atletico Madrid in a club-record sale worth €95m (€75m plus €20m in add-ons).

Furthermore, Oscar Bobb recently suffered a fractured leg in training and has been ruled out for roughly four months.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has subsequently reported Man City are now exploring options in the market for the final third.

TEAMtalk understands Crystal Palace and England ace, Eberechi Eze, is on their radar.

However, today’s update regards the defensive ranks, with Man City potentially set to benefit from the return of versatile full-back, Joao Cancelo.

The Portuguese ace was a leading performer during much of his Man City tenure. Indeed, Cancelo was named in successive PFA Teams of the Year for the 2020/21 and 2021/22 seasons.

However, once Guardiola altered his tactics and began favouring centre-backs at full-back – such as Nathan Ake, Manuel Akanji and latterly Josko Gvardiol – Cancelo’s usefulness declined.

The 30-year-old spent time loaned to Bayern Munich and Barcelona over the last 18 months. Cancelo performed to a high standard at Barca who are hopeful of bringing the Portuguese back on board.

However, Barcelona are struggling to finance a move and reports in Croatia now state they’re eyeing up a cheaper and simpler deal for Ivan Perisic who is a free agent.

As such, Cancelo may yet be stranded at the Etihad in a development that would give Guardiola yet another world class option to choose from.

Guardiola opens door for Cancelo return

How much Guardiola would use Cancelo remains to be seen, though what is clear is Cancelo is an elite-level performer and has more than proven his worth in the Premier League in the past.

Speaking during a press conference on Friday, Guardiola confirmed Cancelo is currently training with City’s first team.

Furthermore, Guardiola stated Cancelo playing for City again this season “can happen” despite it previously looking like his City career was over.

“He’s training with us,” Guardiola said during a press conference on Friday. “We will see, maybe stay, maybe go on loan. I don’t know yet.

“He’s training with us, behaving really well in the training sessions. He loves to play football. We will see.”

Asked whether Cancelo could play for City again, Guardiola said: “It can happen, yeah.”

Man City confirm Kalvin Phillips exit

Elsewhere, Man City have announced midfielder Kalvin Phillips – previously signed for £45m from Leeds United – has joined promoted side Ipswich Town on loan.

Phillips will attempt to reignite his ailing career at Portman Road and will spend the full 2024/25 season with the Tractor Boys.

The loan agreement is not believed to contain any option or obligation to buy and is a straight loan.

Upon completing the move, Phillips told Ipswich Town’s club media: “This is a day I’ve been waiting a number of weeks for now and I’m very happy to be here.

“I’ve had some great conversations with players I know here and also with the Manager, who I have obviously heard a lot about, and I’m excited to be here and be part of his team, playing how he likes to play the game.

“The conversations with Kieran McKenna and Mark Ashton have been really good and I followed Ipswich’s season closely last year, so I know the journey the Club has been on and it’s a great story which I’m now excited to be a part of.

“I want to play as many games as possible, enjoy playing football again and help the team win as many games as possible in the Premier League.”

