‘Not good enough’ – Guardiola criticises new Man City signing for issue he ‘has to improve’

Pep Guardiola believes there are ‘so many qualities’ that Matheus Nunes will bring for Manchester City – but has already noticed one flaw in his game.

Man City bought Nunes from Wolves during the summer transfer window. He will be hoping to make his debut for the club upon their return from the international break, having been an unused substitute for their first match after his transfer.

However, with the obvious exception of Erling Haaland, various signings have struggled to adapt to Guardiola’s way of working in their debut seasons at the Etihad Stadium, before becoming more finetuned in the future.

And Guardiola has already taken issue with one aspect of his new recruit’s style, as he has highlighted at a press conference on Friday.

Describing Nunes, Guardiola said: “He can play holding midfielder or attacking midfielder and even at full-back.

“He has to improve with his first touch, it’s not good enough yet. His energy is good and he played he last games with Wolves as a winger. He has so many qualities.

“He can dribble well and with time he’ll learn how to be more precise with his first touch. He will get it.”

Guardiola is a major admirer of Nunes

Despite there being areas to improve, Nunes has long since earned Guardiola’s admiration. Even before he came to the Premier League with Wolves, the Portugal international made an impression on his current boss.

Indeed, after playing for Sporting against City in the Champions League, Nunes was declared to be “one of the best players in the world” by Guardiola.

He now has a contract until 2028 in which he will be aiming to show what he can do for Guardiola’s side.

Guardiola was speaking in view of City’s visit to West Ham United, which will be a 3pm kick off on Saturday. With fellow midfield recruit Mateo Kovacic ruled out through injury, as well as Kevin De Bruyne, there might be a chance for Nunes to make his debut in midfield.