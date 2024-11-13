Pep Guardiola is interested in Sepp van den Berg and another star

Pep Guardiola has requested the captures of ex-Liverpool man Sepp van den Berg and Bayer Leverkusen star Jeremie Frimpong at Manchester City, according to a report.

Guardiola has ‘asked’ Man City to secure the signings of the duo, in a ‘big indication’ that he will stay on as manager. Guardiola’s contract is due to expire at the end of the season but if this report is to be believed then he is already planning his squad for next term.

The tactician was first impressed by Van Den Berg during a pre-season friendly in 2021, when the centre-half – who was playing as a right-back that day – was on loan at Preston North End from Liverpool.

Van Den Berg put in a top performance against City and he has ‘been on Guardiola’s radar ever since’.

It is claimed that City made an approach to Liverpool to find out if they would be able to land the Dutchman during the most recent summer transfer window. However, Guardiola knew a deal was always going to be unlikely while Van Den Berg was playing for a title rival.

Instead, Van Den Berg went on to join Brentford for £25million (€30m / $31.9m). Football Transfers claim that the 22-year-old will spend the full season at Brentford as Thomas Frank’s side will try to reject all January approaches for him.

But the fact Van Den Berg has now moved away from Liverpool could open the door for Guardiola and City to sign him in the summer.

Guardiola is spying a double deal for Van Den Berg and his Netherlands compatriot Frimpong.

The 53-year-old ‘has a good relationship’ with Frimpong and is hoping to use this to lure him back to City. Frimpong came through the ranks at City before leaving for Celtic in September 2019.

The right wing-back played a crucial role in Leverkusen’s unprecedented 2023-24 season. He registered 14 goals and 12 assists in 47 games to help Xabi Alonso’s side go unbeaten on their way to a league and cup double, while also reaching the final of the Europa League.

Leverkusen have not quite been as prolific this term, though Frimpong has still managed one goal and six assists in 16 appearances. His electric form has sparked serious interest from Guardiola and City.

The reigning Premier League champions view Frimpong as an ideal replacement for Kyle Walker, who is now 34 and in the twilight years of his career.

However, City will face competition for the 23-year-old, and his future could be decided by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Liverpool have earmarked Frimpong as a possible replacement for Alexander-Arnold, should the England star join Real Madrid.

But if Madrid miss out on Alexander-Arnold, then they will look to open talks for Frimpong, having identified him as a backup option.

Meanwhile, reports claim Tottenham Hotspur are prepared to revisit their interest in City winger Jack Grealish.

Spurs had two offers knocked back for Grealish in 2019, when he was still at Aston Villa. It is unclear whether Grealish will remain at City and this has seen Spurs re-enter the frame for his capture.

City will also need a new goalkeeper if Ederson leaves for the Saudi Pro League in the summer.

The Citizens have reportedly set their sights on AC Milan’s Mike Maignan as an elite replacement for Ederson.

IN FOCUS: Sepp van den Berg’s career so far

By Samuel Bannister

March 2018 – Makes his senior debut for PEC Zwolle in the Eredivisie as a 16-year-old.

June 2019 – After a total of 23 appearances for PEC Zwolle, joins Liverpool for an initial £1.3m.

September 2019 – Makes his Liverpool debut in an EFL Cup match, still only 17.

October 2019 – Starts for Liverpool for the first time in the next round of the same competition, against Arsenal.

February 2021 – Completes a loan move to Championship side Preston, where he will make 16 appearances before having his loan extended for the full 2021-22 season, in which he would play another 50 times.

August 2021 – Scores his first senior goal for Preston to help ignite a come-from-behind win over Swansea City.

August 2022 – Moves to Germany for a season-long loan with Schalke, but struggles for progress due to injury and suffers relegation.

April 2023 – Scores his first top-flight goal for Schalke.

July 2023 – Joins another Bundesliga side by making a loan move to Mainz, whom he will play for 35 times.

August 2024 – Leaves Liverpool on a permanent basis to sign for Brentford.

September 2024 – Makes his first Premier League start for Brentford against Manchester City, which commences a spell of him being an uninterrupted regular starter.