Guardiola distraught as ‘irreplaceable’ Man City star decides he’s leaving; replacement already found

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has been vital to the club’s success under Pep Guardiola but is reportedly set to leave at the end of the season.

The Portugal international was heavily linked with an exit last summer but Guardiola was able to convince him to sign a new contract, which is valid until 2026.

Now, however, it seems that Silva is determined to depart the Etihad this time around and that’s bad news for the Man City boss.

““We were afraid of losing Bernardo Silva in the summer! He is irreplaceable,” Guardiola admitted in October.

“I could spend 10 minutes talking about what Bernardo means to me and to the team. Everyone loves him here”

According to Catalunya Radio, relayed by Spanish outlet AS, Silva has ‘practically decided’ to leave Man City this summer.

Barcelona are long-time admirers of the talented 29-year-old but the report states that there is some ‘special’ competition from Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.

Man City eye West Ham star to replace Bernardo Silva

As previously reported, there is a £50m release clause in Silva’s contract that becomes valid from the end of this season.

PSG are thought to be seriously considering triggering the clause, while Barcelona may struggle to due to their ongoing financial problems.

However, AS add that the Catalans ‘believe they have a few advantages in the race.’ First because Silva has family in Barcelona, and he sees the club as his ‘priority.’

Secondly, Silva’s agent believes he has the ‘key in his hands’ because he has an ‘excellent relationship with Barcelona president Joan Laporta.’

It remains to be seen whether Barcelona can generate the funds needed to trigger Silva’s release clause, with the sale of several players likely necessary.

For Man City, the 29-year-old’s potential exit will no doubt force them into signing a replacement and finding one will be no easy task.

One player on the Cityzen’s radar is West Ham star Lucas Paqueta, who they came close to signing last summer before it collapsed due to an investigation into alleged breaches of the FA’s betting rules by the player.

Man City remain interested in the Hammers midfielder and look set to make another move for him in the coming months, but will have to pay his £85m release clause to bring him in.

Silva has made 347 appearances, scored 65 goals and won 15 major trophies since his move to the Etihad in 2017, so Paqueta will have huge boots to fill if he does replace him this summer.

