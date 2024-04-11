Guardiola ecstatic as Man City lead Liverpool in race for €100m-rated Bundesliga star

The race to sign Jamal Musiala could be one of the most fascinating of the summer and Liverpool and Manchester City are battling for his signature.

The 21-year-old is considered one of the most exciting young talents in Europe and reports suggest that the Bayern Munich golden boy could be on the move.

Musiala’s contract is set to expire in 2026 and despite Bayern’s best efforts he is yet to put pen to paper on an extension, which has put Liverpool and Man City on red alert.

As TEAMtalk exclusively revealed in February, Musiala is happy with the Bundesliga giants, but the opportunity to join a top Premier League side would be carefully considered.

Sources say that Pep Guardiola and his staff are huge admirers of Musiala and would love to bring him to the Etihad this summer.

Miguel Delaney of The Independent has now backed up our report, stating that Man City are the club ‘leading the race’ for the Bayern Munich star.

Man City are the ‘most interested club’ in Jamal Musiala

There is an ‘expectation’ that Musiala will be ‘buyable’ this year or next and the Cityzens are the ‘most interested’ party at this stage.

However, Liverpool are another club ‘looking’ to bring in the talented attacking midfielder and remain in contention to sign him.

Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are also named as suitors in Delaney’s report but Musiala would ‘favour a move to the Premier League.’

That is partly because Musiala grew up in West London. He started his career as a youth player for Chelsea, before signing for Bayern at the age of 16.

He broke into the Bayern first team in 2020 and has gone on to make 159 appearances for the German giants.

Musiala is arguably the most promising member of Bayern’s squad and as mentioned, they are desperate to keep him. However, if they fail to tie him down to fresh terms, they may be forced into a sale sooner rather than later.

Various outlets have suggested that Musiala would command a huge fee in excess of €100m (approx. £87m) this summer, which would make him the most expensive sale in Bayern’s history by some distance.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see how high Man City or Liverpool are willing to go with bids for Musiala.

A Premier League switch appeals to him, though, so agreeing personal terms with one of the two English giants would not be a problem.

