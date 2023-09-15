Guardiola ecstatic as Man City stun Brighton with transfer agreement for ‘golden’ star

Manchester City have struck an agreement in principle with a ‘golden boy’ who Brighton believed was heading to the AMEX, according to reports.

Brighton’s recruitment in recent times has become the envy of the Premier League. Indeed, the Seagulls have signed many a player for nominal fees who within a few years, developed into top class stars and highly saleable assets.

Alexis Mac Allister and Moises Caicedo were the latest high profile names to generate huge profits for the club last summer. Further back, Brighton collected sizeable sums for the likes of Marc Cucurella, Yves Bissouma and Leandro Trossard, to name just three more.

Brighton’s model relies on signing the next generation of stars and per Fabrizio Romano, they believed Valentin Barco fit that billing.

Indeed, Romano reported in mid-August that Brighton’s interest in the Boca Juniors left-back was “concrete”.

In fact, Brighton opened negotiations with their Argentine counterparts and Barco was even labelled “keen” on the switch.

However, the English transfer deadline came and went without an agreement being reached. Fast forward to present day and Man City have reportedly succeeded where Brighton failed.

Man City swoop

TyC Sports reporter, Germán García Grova, tweeted Man City have “reached an agreement in principle with Valentin Barco.”

City officials are now due to fly to Argentina to thrash out an agreement with Boca Juniors.

The move looks set to represent a coup for City, with Grova describing Barco as a “golden boy”.

The 19-year-old has established himself as a regular starter at Boca this season and has already been capped at Under-20 level for Argentina.

Barco’s contract with Boca is understood to contain an £8m release clause which City are prepared to activate.

READ MORE: Man City urged to break Liverpool hearts by signing important Klopp target first; brilliant partnership could emerge