Pep Guardiola has told the Manchester City board they cannot sell one of his players

Manchester City have reportedly told Tottenham that they won’t be snatching one of their stars this summer on the instruction of manager Pep Guardiola.

City have been happy to let a few useful players leave this summer. Stalwarts Kyle Walker and Kevin De Bruyne were both allowed to leave, with academy graduate James McAtee the other big exit.

Another potential big departure has been bubbling of late, with Tottenham coming out of nowhere with interest in Savinho.

The winger was directly involved in 11 Premier League goals last season, but was said to be eager for more consistent football, and it was felt that might be available to him in north London.

It has been widely suggested that City are open to the transfer, but they have been forced to shut down the exit of the winger due to manager Guardiola’s stance.

TBRFootball insider Graeme Bailey said: “Savinho has been informed that the deal is a non-starter. I believe it was possible, but with just a few weeks left, it is not ideal.

“Also, as we reported, Pep Guardiola did not want to lose him, and I am told that was key. The hierarchy were open to a deal, but they wouldn’t simply go against Guardiola.”

Man City were ready to sell for right price

TEAMtalk is aware that City’s board would not have stood in Savinho’s way had Tottenham offered the right price.

That price was £65million, according to TEAMtalk sources.

But Spurs were not easily going to cave to the demands of City, while it was made clear that Guardiola did not want to lose Savinho.

As such, the manager seems to have got his way, and the Brazilian will not be going anywhere.

Man City round-up: Lewis to stay

Rico Lewis is likely to stay at Manchester City, with Pep Guardiola confirming: “I think he’s going to stay, I think. He told me that… Today, I think he’s going to stay, but I don’t know what’s going to happen…”

It comes amid interest in the full-back from Nottingham Forest, who made a £26million bid and believe that Lewis is keen on the move. However, City are holding out for £35million, and it seems Lewis is not quite as ready to move as Forest believe.

Meanwhile, though City are interested in RB Leipzig midfielder Xavi Simons, he’s said to have made it clear that he only wants to move to Chelsea.

And City have reportedly registered an interest in young Chelsea full-back Josh Acheampong, though Enzo Maresca wants to keep him at Stamford Bridge.

