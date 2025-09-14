Manchester City showed signs of getting back to their brilliant best when beating rivals Manchester United 3-0 at the Etihad, and Pep Guardiola said his team have got their ‘spirit’ back in his post-match interview.

Foden headed home the Cityzens’ opener in the 18th minute before Erling Haaland stole the headlines in the second half, netting two clinical goals to put the Manchester derby beyond all doubt.

Haaland and Foden were both excellent on the day, but Jeremy Doku also deserves a mention for a fine performance and two excellent assists, while goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma made one fantastic save in particular to deny Bryan Mbeumo on his Man City debut.

Speaking to Sky Sports following the game, Guardiola said: “We changed a lot in this transfer window, adding nine players, the core of the team.

“It is impossible to think about them and achieve what we achieved. The spirit, the body language, to fight altogether, to see the faces around the pitch. It’s a privilege to bring joy and some moments of happiness because I know how much the derby means.

“It is just one game. We did many good things against Tottenham. Today it means a lot, the players were so aggressive. Everyone was like a machine. We play Napoli on Thursday and we have to react and be less naïve. Last season and this season we have been so poor in those terms but the spirit is there and the captains are fantastic.”

On Haaland’s brace and overall performance, Guardiola added: “Erling has been incredible since the start but this season he is better than ever. I would say better than the Treble year. He’s dynamic and I don’t judge him for the clearance, we want him to score goals and to help us.”

And on Foden, Guardiola said: “We missed him so much and the season before he was the best player in the Premier League so we need him, he has a work ethic. Phil is the core, the heart of the club, from the academy and he loves City. To have him back is good news.”

Phil Foden: ‘It was all for Ricky Hatton’

Foden, 25, who notched his first Premier League goal of the season, paid tribute to legendary boxer and Man City supporter Ricky Hatton, whose tragic passing was announced today.

The England star said that the win was ‘all for him’ in his emotional post-match interview.

“100% [it was on my mind] I had extra motivation going into the game, it was for him and his family and for the people suffering right now,” Foden said.

“The lads gave everything. It wasn’t a pretty match but it was all for him.”

On scoring and recent negative comments made towards him, Foden added: “There has been a lot of talk. It’s impossible [not to hear outside talk]. Everything has been quite negative but that’s the world that we live in when you are playing at the highest level.

“When you come off winning the player of the season award the standards are higher and I understand that. It’s about reading those comments, reacting as well as possible and getting back to my level.”

Erling Haaland: ‘We needed this’

Haaland, 25, was also interviewed post-match following his superb performance, admitting that he and his team were ‘relieved’ to get the win.

“You could feel it as well from the fans, we needed this. You always want to win the derby but you could feel it extra today. I’m so relieved, so happy we managed to do it altogether. We have to keep going. Today we’re super happy.”

On Phil Foden, Haaland added: “This is the Phil we need. City were waiting for this and we are going to help him as much as we can to make him as good as he was the season before last.”

