Guardiola in dreamland as Man City near mega-money deal with one of the world’s best

Man City look set to tie Rodri down to a new big-money contract

Manchester City are reportedly set to offer Rodri a huge new contract in order to keep the classy midfielder at the Etihad for the foreseeable future.

The Spain international is one of the most important players in Pep Guardiola’s team and the manager is understandably keen to keep him for as long as possible.

Man City have enjoyed another fantastic season and continue to battle with Liverpool and Arsenal for the Premier League title.

They’ve also qualified for the FA Cup semi-final and Champions League quarter-final, in which they will face Chelsea and Real Madrid respectively.

Rodri has played a huge role in Man City’s success this season. He’s made 40 appearances in all competitions so far, scoring eight goals and making 14 assists in the process.

He’s already helped the Cityzens to win 10 major trophies since joining the club in 2019 – notably scoring the winner in last season’s Champions League final – and is widely considered to be one of the best defensive midfielders in the world.

The 27-year-old’s current deal is set to expire in 2027, but everything now points towards him penning an extension despite interest from Barcelona and other top clubs.

Man City tipped to ‘double’ Rodri’s wages

According to the Daily Star, Man City are set to reward Rodri by doubling his wages from £150,000 to £300,000 per week.

If the midfielder puts pen to paper, he will become the Cityzen’s joint-third highest earner behind Erling Haaland (£400,000 p/w) and Kevin de Bruyne (£375,000 p/w).

It’s claimed that a new five-year deal will be offered to Rodri, with negotiations to begin following the conclusion of the European Championships this summer.

Man City currently have ‘no concerns’ about Rodri potentially leaving the club despite interest from many suitors.

The deal could ‘stretch until 2028, with the new contract to include an option for the Sky Blues to extend his contract by an additional 12 months.’

Guardiola is clearly planning for the future. Oscar Bobb, Rico Lewis, Phil Foden and Julian Alvarez have all recently penned new long-term contracts, while both Kyle Walker and Bernardo Silva signed extended deals earlier this season.

It’s understood that Haaland – who has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid – and De Bruyne could also be offered new deals in the off-season.