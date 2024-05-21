A double Manchester City signing worth a combined £130m is taking shape after a West Ham ace revived his move to the Etihad and Wolves named their price for a lively forward.

Pep Guardiola’s side are fresh off winning four Premier League titles in a row, though may grow even stronger in the early stages of the summer transfer window.

English clubs can officially register new signings from June 14 and per reports, Man City are lining up two fantastic early deals.

Firstly, the Times bring news of West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta pushing to join the champions.

The Brazil international, 26, has shone since his £51m arrival from Lyon in 2022. The versatile attacker was a key cog in the side that won the Europa Conference League last term and Paqueta backed up his maiden season in England by registering 15 goal contributions across all competitions this year.

However, Paqueta emerged as a concrete target for Man City last summer and talks over a £70m transfer took place.

In fact, the deal was advanced and personal terms were agreed, with only the FA opening an investigation into alleged betting breaches torpedoing the move.

The investigation related to suspicions over yellow cards Paqueta received the season prior. Paqueta himself did not make any of the suspicious bets which all came from his native Brazil.

Paqueta has cooperated fully with the FA’s investigating team and has allowed full access to his phone in an effort to prove his innocence.

Nevertheless, the investigation remains ongoing and the FA have offered no clue as to when it will conclude or what the outcome might be.

Paqueta wants Man City… again

According to a fresh update from the Times, Paqueta and his camp are keen for the FA to wrap up their investigation one way or another so they can reignite the player’s transfer to Man City.

Paqueta is seemingly desperate to join Guardiola’s side and Man City are equally eager to complete a deal.

Paqueta’s current contract with West Ham contains a release clause worth £85m. However, Man City hope to complete a deal for the slightly lower sum of £70m.

The report concluded Paqueta and Man City are already understood to have agreed personal terms.

Wolves name price for Pedro Neto

Elsewhere, Man City hope to complete another blockbuster signing from within the Premier League by landing Wolves winger, Pedro Neto.

The Portuguese livewire has been besieged by injury over recent seasons, limiting him to just 51 EPL appearances in the last three campaigns.

Nonetheless, Neto is among the deadliest left-footed wingers in England on his day and notched 11 goal contributions from 20 outings this term.

Wolves are under no pressure to sell and as such, will point Man City and fellow suitor Newcastle to their full asking price of £60m.

TEAMtalk learned back in April that a winter window move four months ago had been explored by Man City. However, the figures Wolves commanded at the time were deemed too expensive for a mid-season splash.

As such, the move was put on ice until the summer and we understand the player’s agents have already held discussions with Man City.

With Wolves making it clear £60m is the magic number that can unlock the transfer, a deal is there for the making.

