Guardiola ‘insists’ Man City complete thrilling Prem raid, as Etihad icon offered Messi link-up

Pep Guardiola is reportedly pushing Manchester City to sign Bruno Guimaraes from Newcastle United, while Kevin De Bruyne will soon be given the chance to join Lionel Messi at Inter Miami.

Man City have struggled since losing influential midfielder Rodri to an ACL rupture on September 27. Indeed, the Citizens went seven games without winning recently, the first time this has happened in the Guardiola era.

City got back on track on Wednesday by beating Nottingham Forest 3-0 at home. However, their midfield issues remain clear to see and Guardiola is hopeful club chiefs will rectify the issue by signing at least one new player in January.

As per the latest from the Daily Mail, Guardiola is ‘insisting’ that City raid Newcastle for Brazilian star Guimaraes this winter.

City are long-term admirers of Guimaraes, who has emerged into one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since joining Newcastle in January 2022.

City made contact for the 27-year-old over the summer but were put off by Newcastle’s demands, which sit at a huge £100million (€120.6m / $127.6m).

Guardiola wants City to match this price tag as he believes landing Guimaraes will be crucial to the side enjoying a successful campaign.

Etihad chiefs are also considering sending Matheus Nunes to Newcastle as a makeweight in order to bring Guimaraes’ cost down.

A separate report from the Daily Mirror claims David Beckham has made City hero De Bruyne his ‘primary transfer target’ at Inter Miami.

The MLS outfit are ‘increasingly confident’ they will be able to sign De Bruyne for free once his City contract expires at the end of the season.

The attacking midfielder has spoken about the colossal money on offer in Saudi Arabia but is understood to be enticed by the opportunity to play in the US.

Joining Inter Miami would give him the chance to play alongside fellow legends such as Messi, Luis Suarez and Sergio Busquets, too.

There have been rumours that Guardiola has fallen out with De Bruyne recently. But the Belgium captain returned to the City starting lineup in style this week, registering a goal and assist during the win over Forest.

City must make a firm decision on whether they are going to offer De Bruyne a contract extension or allow him to leave for nothing in 2025.

The Telegraph, meanwhile, state that De Bruyne will be allowed to join one of City’s sister clubs, such as New York City FC, in the summer.

Guimaraes in, De Bruyne out?

Newcastle fans will be devastated to see Guimaraes leave if he does go on to join City. He has established himself as a fan favourite and is also a key part of the Magpies’ future as they look to get in the mix for major trophies such as the Premier League and Champions League.

But Guimaraes may be excited by the opportunity to play under arguably the greatest coach of all time in Guardiola.

In November, the player admitted that he is a fan of Guardiola and that the pair have praised each other’s work.

Other possible replacements for Rodri at City include Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi, Ederson of Atalanta and Torino star Samuele Ricci.

City fans would find it tough to see De Bruyne walk away from the club, should decision makers opt against offering him fresh terms.

De Bruyne is a modern-day legend at City, having helped them lift plenty of silverware including six Premier League titles, one Champions League and two FA Cups.

However, the injuries have started to mount up for the 33-year-old recently, which is why City are seemingly reluctant to engage in contract talks.

Man City transfers: Rodri advice; fading star to leave

Meanwhile, Rodri has suggested City should beat English rivals such as Arsenal and Liverpool to the capture of his Spain team-mate Nico Williams.

When asked if he would ‘take Williams to City tomorrow’, Rodri replied: “Yes, yes. Right now if I was taking him I would also be taking him to teach him a little bit about the cold in England, although it’s similar to Bilbao.

“But yes, I would take him with me without a doubt.”

De Bruyne is not the only City icon who might depart in the near future, as Kyle Walker will soon be put on the market.

Walker’s contract runs until June 2026, though City are reportedly ready to sell this summer amid concerns over his declining form.

Sheffield United are eyeing a reunion with the right-back after he came through their academy.

