Guardiola laughing as Man City complete ‘marquee’ signing despite Arsenal offer and late Liverpool links

Manchester City have unveiled their latest signing which has been heralded as a tremendous coup after getting the better of THREE of their biggest rivals in the Premier League including Liverpool and Arsenal.

Man City, Arsenal and Liverpool were the Premier League’s three leading clubs last term and few would bet against that trio being the true title contenders once again next season.

Liverpool are yet to make a signing this summer, while Arsenal have secured David Raya to a permanent deal and bolstered their defence through the acquisition of Riccardo Calafiori.

Reigning champions Man City, meanwhile, have added electric winger Savio to their ranks by way of sister club Girona. However, Pep Guardiola’s side could be about to lose Julian Alvarez.

The Argentine’s dissatisfaction with playing second fiddle to Erling Haaland is well documented and both Atletico Madrid and PSG are attempting to engineer a move.

Per journalist Gaston Edul – who is extremely well versed on Argentine stars – Atleti are ready to make a €60m bid. PSG have already made their move by tabling an offer Edul described as ‘superior’ to Atleti’s upcoming offer.

It’s not all doom and gloom for Guardiola, however, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano bringing news of a fantastic coup crossing the line.

Arsenal, Liverpool, Chelsea, all trumped

Romano led the way back in late-June when revealing Man City were primed to win the race to snap up Chelsea academy talent, Ryan McAidoo.

The highly-rated 16-year-old is a left-footed winger and has been capped by England at Under-17 level. McAidoo also helped Chelsea win the U17 Premier League Cup last term.

Much to Chelsea’s dismay, McAidoo elected to leave the Blues system and a mad scramble to secure his signature ensued.

Arsenal put forward a proposal and were understood to be the frontrunners to seal a deal. Surprise reports then claimed Liverpool would be the ones to snap up the livewire winger.

Adding fuel to that fire was the fact McAidoo had recently signed with the PLG football agency which is managed by Tyler Alexander-Arnold. As you may have guessed, he is the brother of Liverpool ace, Trent Alexander-Arnold.

But it was Man City who stumped their rivals when securing a deal to bring McAidoo on board and a fresh update from Romano has confirmed the deal has crossed the line.

Man City complete ‘marquee’ signing – Fabrizio Romano

Taking to X, Romano labelled the move a “marquee” signing for Man City when stating: ‘Manchester City have completed deal to sign talent Ryan McAidoo who’s left Chelsea Academy this summer.

‘2008-born gem signs for Man City on long term deal, marquee signing for City Academy; big one for Thomas Krucken (Man City Academy Director) and Sam Fagbemi (Man City head of recruitment for the academy).’

The move may yet help Man City earn a measure of revenge after making a colossal blunder when selling Cole Palmer to Chelsea last summer.

Eyebrows were raised when Chelsea splashed out £42.5m to sign Palmer, though the classy forward quickly made a mockery of that price tag with a spectacular first season in west London that earned him Chelsea’s Player of the Year award.

