Manchester City are exploring the signing of a German striker who despite boasting a ridiculous goalscoring record, is expected to be let go by his club this summer, according to a report.

Man City already possess one of the world’s greatest strikers in the form of Erling Haaland. Many people believe the Norwegian hitman endured a down campaign last season, though it’s important to note he was still the Premier League’s top scorer and bagged 38 goals across all competitions.

Providing outstanding back-up to Haaland is Julian Alvarez. The Argentine is unhappy with his lack of minutes at the Etihad, though Man City have zero intention of sanctioning a loan exit and only a mega-money offer will see a permanent sale greenlit.

Guardiola can call upon two of the finest frontmen in the Premier League, though a 19-year-old phenom could soon be added to his options.

German publication Kicker bring news of Man City chasing the signature of Wolfsburg striker, Dzenan Pejcinovic.

Pejcinovic might be an unfamiliar name to many at present, though that could soon change.

Indeed, the left-footer remarkably scored 31 goals in just 21 appearances for Wolfsburg’s Under-19s last term.

Showcasing his lethal finishing at international level, Pejcinovic previously scored 17 goals in 17 matches for Germany’s Under-17s before being promoted through the age groups.

But unfortunately for Wolfsburg, a summer exit now appears inevitable.

Wolfsburg resigned to losing Man City target

Pejcinovic will be too old to play for the club’s Under-19s next season and Wolfsburg no longer operate with sides at Under-21 or Under-23 level.

As such, Pejcinovic must either be integrated into the first team or leave the club via loan or in a permanent sale.

That’s where Man City enter the equation, with Kicker stating the Premier League champions hope to bring the striker to England.

Of course, there’s no suggestion Pejcinovic would walk straight into Man City’s first team given the presence of Haaland and Alvarez.

However, Man City operate with an Under-21s team in the Premier League 2 which would offer an excellent platform for the striker to continue honing his craft.

There’s also plenty of sister clubs under the City Group banner which Pejcinovic could further his development at on loan, such as Spanish side Girona.

Furthermore, the report stressed the lure of moving to Man City and getting the chance to work alongside Haaland and under Guardiola would hold huge appeal for the player.

Wolfsburg would be sad to see such a hot prospect depart, though they would be well compensated if selling to Man City.

The frontman is under contract with Wolfsburg until 2027 and as such, the club are well placed to collect a sizeable fee.

