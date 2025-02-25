Manchester City are planning to strengthen again this summer, with the 115 charges of alleged financial misconduct not impacting their plans.

Clarity on Man City’s legal battle with the Premier League is expected in the coming weeks. City strong deny wrongdoing. If guilty, a significant points deduction is likely, although there is a further appeals process for both sides.

Man City are PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules) compliant, so can move freely in the market this summer.

And there will likely be several outgoings. Kevin De Bruyne’s contract expires in June, which means his £400,000 per week wage could come off the books if an extension is not agreed. Mateo Kovacic could also leave in pursuit of more playing time.

Kyle Walker’s loan with AC Milan includes a £4.2m option to buy, which means another £175,000 per week off the wage bill for Man City if he departs permanently.

And the sale of Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid for £81.5m last summer gave Man City plenty of wiggle room in the January window, when they spent £180m on Omar Marmoush, Nico Gonzalez, Juma Bah, Abdukodir Khusanov, Vitor Reis and Juma Bah.

Club World Cup prize money to dramatically increase

If Man City miss out on Champions League qualification that will have an impact on their spending power in the summer.

Pep Guardiola’s side currently sit fourth in the Premier League table, but Newcastle are level on points with them and Bournemouth and Chelsea are both only one point behind.

A key point to note, however, is that Man City’s participation in the Club World Cup this summer will give them extra cash to play with.

Although the financing is not yet finalised for the CWC, sources state that each club will receive a minimum of £40m. It’s also possible that UEFA entrants to the tournament will earn around £20m more as a minimum.

Clubs will receive more money the further they go in the tournament, and likely up to £120m if they win the competition. So unlike previous CWCs, Man City and others are heavily incentivised both in financial and football terms.

How landmark APT case will affect Man City explained

Man City recently won a legal case with the Premier League over Associated Party Transaction regulations, which declared the rules in place from 2021 to November 2024 were null and void.

The Premier League have since rushed through a series of new amendments. An independent panel, the same that sided with Man City in the last APT case, are looking at those amendments and could decide that they are, again, null and void.

If that happens, the whole APT rule book will have to be rewritten. We could see two repercussions: Man City, like other clubs, may be able to claim compensation on previous APT deals that were ‘undervalued’. And future sponsorship deals may be able to be agreed at more higher rates.

If the new set of APT rules are again declared null and void, it could have huge ramifications for the Premier League as a whole.

