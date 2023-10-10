Man City prepare serious move for top midfielder whose arrival will have declining star trembling

Manchester City are ready to make their move for Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich if he becomes available in the New Year, according to reports.

Kimmich is only under contract with Bayern until 2025, so they may have to sell him next year if he does not renew his deal. In that case, according to 90min, Man City would be seriously interested in snapping up the Germany international.

Pep Guardiola previously gave Kimmich the first 36 of his 358 appearances for Bayern after they bought him from RB Leipzig – who were then in the German second division – in 2015.

Now, 90min claims Guardiola could be keen on signing Kimmich for the second time in his career, this time to bring him to Man City.

Behind the scenes, the treble winners are said to have confirmed their interest in Kimmich this summer, but they will have to wait until 2024 at the earliest to see if it can materialise into them signing him.

If Bayern reluctantly decide to sell him in 2024, then Man City might be at the front of the queue. Per the report, they regard Kimmich as one of the best midfield players in the world, which would make him an ideal candidate to join fellow newcomers to the department like Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes, who came from Chelsea and Wolves respectively over the summer.

Not only that, but he can also feature as a full-back, thanks to the versatility that Guardiola was originally able to inspire from him, while he impressed his admirers directly under their gaze while playing for Bayern against Man City in the Champions League last season.

At the age of 28, Kimmich would bring plenty of experience to Man City if he was to join them. Moreover, he has won the Bundesliga title in all eight of his seasons with Bayern and has been named in the German top flight’s team of the season in five of the past six years.

Man City to shift Phillips before aiming for Kimmich

Man City’s interest in Kimmich spells more bad news for Kalvin Phillips, who will be allowed to leave the club if offers come in, the report adds.

Phillips is also a holding midfielder, but has barely been able to put a run of games together since joining Man City from Leeds United last summer.

Therefore, 90min claims Man City will invite offers for Phillips in January, even though they may have to wait until the summer to compete for the signing of Kimmich.

Funnily enough, Phillips was briefly linked with Bayern over the summer, although the target they really want is Joao Palhinha from Fulham.

Phillips is still under contract in Manchester until 2028, but at the age of 27, will not want to spend too much longer as a backup player and his situation is unlikely to change in a squad as competitive as City’s.

Rodri remains the regular starter in defensive midfield for Guardiola, whose side loaned out another prospect for the position this summer when recent recruit Maximo Perrone went to Las Palmas for the season.

Interestingly, Kimmich is not the only Bayern player being linked with a move to Man City.