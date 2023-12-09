Guardiola on red alert with star gunning for Man City return after establishing himself as ‘one of the best’

Pep Guardiola appears to have been given a great opportunity to replace Kalvin Phillips, as Girona star Yangel Herrera is reportedly pushing to return to Manchester City.

Phillips joined City from boyhood club Leeds United with a view to establishing himself at a higher level and winning major trophies. While he has picked up winners’ medals in competitions such as the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup, the midfielder has rarely featured.

This season, Phillips has managed just 215 minutes of playing time in eight appearances across all competitions.

Unsurprisingly, the Englishman is pushing to leave City in the upcoming January transfer window, and last season’s treble winners will allow him to go.

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Phillips, though they will face competition from Newcastle United and Juventus.

Should Phillips find a new club this winter, then Herrera could arrive at the Etihad to bolster Guardiola’s midfield ranks.

He is a 25-year-old Venezuela international who was previously on City’s books between February 2017 and July 2023. However, most City fans will know little about Herrera, as he did not make a single first-team appearance in England. Instead, Herrera had loan spells at the likes of New York City, Granada, Espanyol and Girona.

Herrera spent last season at Girona, who are owned by the City Football Group. He impressed – despite being limited to 20 appearances due to injury – and this prompted Girona to sign him permanently in a €5m deal over the summer.

Yangel Herrera wants Man City return

The 33-cap international has now established himself as a key star for Girona, having played in every single one of their 15 La Liga games and chipped in with four goals. Both Herrera and Girona are enjoying a brilliant campaign, as the team sits second in La Liga, behind only Real Madrid.

As per WhoScored, Herrera has been Girona’s second-best player this term, with an average rating of 7.18. And according to Venezuelan source Lider Deportes (as cited by Sport Witness), Herrera is now ‘one of the best midfielders’ in Spain.

His great form could prompt City to enter negotiations with Girona over a potential return to Manchester. Herrera is ‘waiting for’ a second opportunity to prove himself at City and hopes that the Citizens ‘never stopped following him’.

Herrera apparently ‘dreams’ of forcing his way into the City team and helping them win more silverware such as the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup and more.

This is clearly ambitious, as Guardiola has incredibly high standards at City and only wants the club to sign elite players both in terms of their ability and mentality. But if Herrera continues performing as he is, then he stands a chance of convincing City to re-sign him.

