Guardiola rocked as Man City star thunders towards exit after salary dispute; possible next club named

Guardiola could lose a player he adores after a salary dispute brought contract extension talks to a halt

Manchester City may be forced into selling a player Pep Guardiola adores THIS SUMMER, with a reporter detailing two reasons why, as well as which club he could join.

Amid talk of Liverpool potentially securing a quadruple, quietly going under the radar is Man City who are hurtling towards a second successive treble.

Guardiola’s men remain the favourites to pip Arsenal and Liverpool to the Premier League title. Newcastle United await in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, while seeing off Copenhagen in the Champions League Round of 16 should be a mere formality. Indeed, City holding a two-goal advantage heading into tonight’s second leg.

One of the unsung heroes in City’s quest for further domination this season is back-up goalkeeper, Stefan Ortega.

The German, 31, joined City on a free transfer in the summer of 2022 and has racked up nine starts this term.

Ederson remains the undisputed No 1 at the club, though Ortega is a more than capable deputy and has not let City down when featuring, especially in the cup competitions.

READ MORE: Why Arsenal WILL beat Liverpool and Man City to the Premier League title: Key defensive improvements explained

Ortega has got the nod in each of City’s three FA Cup matches this term, keeping two clean sheets – including against Tottenham – along the way.

Ortega’s importance to City has heightened in recent times. Indeed, fellow back-up stoppers James Trafford (Burnley) and Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids) have both left the club outright since last summer.

However, according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Ortega is a genuine contender to leave the club this summer, much to Guardiola’s dismay.

DON’T MISS: Man City superstar Guardiola is finished with tipped to join Barcelona for mind-boggling fee

Ortega could leave for two reasons

Ortega is under contract at the Etihad until the end if the 2024/25 campaign. Talks over an extension have taken place, though an apparent dispute over the player’s salary has resulted in discussions stalling.

Furthermore, Plettenberg revealed Ortega would like to return to being a starting goalkeeper. Ortega was the No 1 for five successive years at former club Arminia Bielefeld and hopes to be a regular once again.

But with Ederson going nowhere and actually younger than Ortega aged 30, it stands to reason Ortega can only get his wish if leaving Man City.

As such, the end result is Ortega could be sold this summer in a move that would force City to sign a direct replacement.

Taking to X, Plettenberg wrote: “Talks about a new contract beyond 2025 are currently stalling! His departure in summer is possible!

“No agreement between both parties regarding the salary issue. Ortega, ready to become a No 1.

“More talks with Man City are scheduled as Guardiola is a big fan of Ortega and highly values him.”

On the subject of who could swoop, Plettenberg claimed multiple clubs have already shown interest, though only one was named – Belgian giant Anderlecht.

IN FOCUS: Omar Berrada top 10 deals at Man City in sign of what’s to come at Man Utd – Erling Haaland only No 3…