Pep Guardiola is moving to play down concerns that star midfielder Rodri faces another lengthy spell on the sidelines after his early substitution against Brentford on Sunday, while speculation that the Manchester City star could leave next summer for Real Madrid has been addressed by sources.

The Spanish star’s rehabilitation from last season’s cruel ACL tear has not been smooth. Treated with kid gloves by Guardiola and the City medical team as they look to ease the player back to full fitness, the Manchester City star suffered the latest injury setback on Sunday when he was forced to withdraw after just 22 minutes of the 1-0 win over the Bees at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Rodri, understandably, looked crestfallen as he slumped on the turf before ultimately being replaced by Nico Gonzalez.

However, Guardiola is keen to stress that the latest injury is not related to his knee and is, in fact, muscular, and believed to be related to a hamstring strain.

“It’s muscular,” Guardiola confirmed. “Of course, I don’t want to lose him [at all] because he is such an important player.

“We tried to take care of him, but it is what it is.”

The City boss also insisted he was right to withdraw the player early from the Champions League clash at Monaco in midweek, stating:

“I was right, no?” he told Sky Sports. “You asked me why I don’t play him 90 minutes all the time. The journalists always ask me why I substitute him.

“This is why we tried to be gentle and play [him] for 60-65 minutes.”

Rodri himself explained: “I felt a little bit in the hamstring – but it seems as though it’s not that much.

“I stretched a bit, like in the final of the Euros [when he had to go off injured]. But the most important thing is it’s not that big.”

In the hours leading up to Rodri’s latest injury setback, ambitious reports in Spain had claimed Real Madrid were planning a fresh €150m (£130m, $175m) raid on the Etihad for the talismanic Spain star in 2026.

However, sources have told TEAMtalk why such talk needs to be taken with a pinch of salt…

Man City ‘still counting’ on Rodri amid Real Madrid links

Having done some digging into the speculation, our transfer insider Dean Jones feels it is far more likely that Real focus on other targets, especially while waiting to see how Rodri fares on his return to the form that earned him the 2024 Ballon d’Or.

Furthermore, Jones has also explained why City are not considering the sale of a player they are still very much counting on.

“So far, they are playing down his injury from Sunday, but it was certainly an anxious moment and raises further worry about managing his long-term recovery,” Jones explained.

“I am not sure Madrid are in a situation where they will be confident enough to make an offer unless he can get through a very significant spell of this season without injury. And it is well known that they are tracking other midfield players as well at the moment.

“City certainly do not want to entertain any offers and will hope that Madrid set their sights on someone else at the end of the season.

“And right now they don’t seem to feel under threat. I am told his focus is completely on City, as they continue to support him. And City really want to count on Rodri as a big part of their future.”

