Guardiola stung as unsung Man City hero’s exit accelerates after new contract talks fail

A key Manchester City player Pep Guardiola adores is thundering towards a summer exit after a fresh attempt to resolve a contract dispute failed, according to a source.

The likes of Rodri, Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland rightfully receive universal acclaim for their exceptional displays week after week at Man City. However, in such a star-studded squad there are a handful of players who go under the radar.

Nathan Ake has quietly developed into one of the best centre-halves in the league. Fellow defender Manuel Akanji has already proven to be a mind-boggling bargain after costing just £15m to sign from Borussia Dortmund.

Another who rarely puts a foot wrong for the treble winners is back-up goalkeeper, Stefan Ortega.

Despite being firmly behind Ederson in the pecking order, Ortega has made 24 appearances for Man City since arriving at the beginning of last season.

The German, 31, has kept clean sheets in half of those appearances and his solid displays in the cup competitions in particular have been vital for City’s attempts to lift multiple trophies each year.

What’s more, Ortega is now due to get the nod over the next three-four weeks after Ederson sustained a muscle injury in the 1-1 draw with Liverpool.

That means Ortega will start in the crucial top-of-the-table clash with Arsenal on March 31. His first order of business will be keeping Alexander Isak and co quiet when City host Newcastle in the FA Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

Ortega’s importance to City has heightened in recent times. Indeed, fellow back-up stoppers James Trafford (Burnley) and Zack Steffen (Colorado Rapids) have both left the club outright since last summer.

However, according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Ortega is a genuine contender to leave the club this summer, much to Guardiola’s dismay.

Ortega hurtling towards Man City exit

Plettenberg revealed last week that Man City have thus far failed in their attempts to tie Ortega down to a new contract.

His current deal expires in the summer of 2025 and City could be forced into a reluctant sale this summer if a new deal goes unsigned.

Adding to City’s plight is the fact Ortega wishes to become a regular starter once again. Ortega was the No 1 for five successive years at former club Arminia Bielefeld, though the presence of Ederson – who is younger than Ortega – means he must leave to become a starter.

Furthermore, Plettenberg claimed a salary dispute is another factor in play. The reporter didn’t explicitly state it, but the inference is Ortega wants a pay rise.

Plettenberg noted Guardiola is a huge admirer of his back-up stopper and would be loathe to lose such a dependable asset.

Fresh extension talks fail

However, according to a fresh update from Plettenberg, a summer exit is very much on the cards.

Taking to X, the reporter stated further discussions over a new deal have taken place. Unfortunately for City and Guardiola, a breakthrough wasn’t made.

Of course, there’s still plenty of time between now and the summer window for talks to reignite.

But as it stands, and if both parties can’t find common ground, Ortega would be in line to leave Man City this summer.

