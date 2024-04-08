Guardiola stunned as devastating Man City exit leaked by Barcelona star, with new club ‘delighted’

Joao Felix has rocked Manchester City by revealing that he has ‘convinced’ Bernardo Silva to join Barcelona in the summer transfer window.

Silva is a long-term target of Paris Saint-Germain’s, with their technical adviser – Luis Campos – eager for a reunion after the pair worked together at Monaco. The attacking midfielder has already been the subject of a lucrative contract offer from Saudi Arabia, too.

So far, Man City have managed to keep Silva at the Etihad. However, their task has been made much harder due to the fact Barcelona and Real Madrid have both joined the hunt.

On Thursday, Barca’s Felix – who is on loan from Spanish rivals Atletico Madrid – talked up the possibility of Silva joining the Catalan giants.

“I hope Barca will go and sign Bernardo Silva. He’s a top player and [a] top guy,” Felix admitted.

“He’s always asking me about Barcelona as his family is here. I told Bernardo it’s all perfect and set for him to join us!”

Madrid were then tipped to provide Barca with competition for City’s five-time Premier League champion.

However, Madrid look set to lose out. In an interview with Catalunya Radio, Felix has sensationally revealed that Silva will push hard to join Barca this summer.

Player has ‘convinced’ Man City star to leave

“I think I’ve convinced Bernardo Silva to join Barca, that’s all true! But it doesn’t depend on him right now,” Felix said.

“He asked me about places to live, places to eat, safety… everything. If he comes, Barca will be delighted with Bernardo.”

While Silva’s City contract does not expire until the summer of 2026, it would not be a surprise if he left Manchester at the end of the season.

Several outlets have stated that the 29-year-old wants to leave City in order to take part in a new challenge. Helping Barca get back to the summit of Spanish and European football would certainly be an exciting challenge to take part in next.

Should Silva join Barca, then he will leave City as a modern-day hero. Not only has he helped the Citizens dominate the Premier League, but he also played a starring role in their Champions League success last term.

Interestingly, it is not guaranteed that Felix will play alongside Silva at Barca next term, as he is due to return to parent club Atleti in the summer.

Although, the 24-year-old forward has repeatedly outlined his desire to continue playing for Barca, as it is the club of his dreams.

Over the weekend, Atleti president Enrique Cerezo was asked about Felix’s move to the Nou Camp being made permanent. The club chief responded: “Joao Felix wants to stay at Barca, it’s normal. Barcelona wants him and he wants it.

“He’s a magnificent, great player. He’ll fit in well. I don’t know how much Atleti would get at this stage in terms of money.”

