Guardiola stunned with Man City to part ways with his favourite player – top source

Pep Guardiola is in his 10th season as Manchester City manager

A reliable source has confirmed Manchester City are fully expected to let Pep Guardiola’s most trusted player leave in the summer, and there are zero signs or indications of a U-turn.

Guardiola’s decade of dominance has seen some of the Premier League’ greatest ever players come and go at The Etihad.

An all-time great in Sergio Aguero was succeeded by Erling Haaland. Vincent Kompany gave way to Ruben Dias, Ederson paved the way for Gianluigi Donnarumma, while Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne became bona fide Premier League legends.

However, perhaps no player epitomises the Guardiola reign quite like Portuguese superstar, Bernardo Silva.

Yet despite Guardiola’s obvious admiration of the player he described as his “weakness” earlier this season, a parting of ways is now on the cards.

That’s according to trusted Italian journalist, Matteo Morreto, who wrote on X: “Bernardo Silva is expected to leave Manchester City in June as a free agent.

“There are no ongoing negotiations to renew his contract.”

Silva’s contract expires at season’s end and as stated, there are no plans to extend the midfielder’s stay.

He’s long been linked with a move to Barcelona, though as yet, it’s too early to determine where his next move lays.

In any case, one figure who won’t be happy to see Silva go is of course, Guardiola.

Following a first season of adaptation, Silva has always been a guaranteed starter in Guardiola’s side, irrespective of the calibre of player City had around him at that time.

READ MORE: Liverpool impacted, Man City picked off as Real Madrid agree sensational £87m double deal – journalist

And in the biggest games during the middle part of Silva’s stay in Manchester, Silva was often selected out of position by Guardiola on the right wing ahead of Riyad Mahrez, such was the manager’s faith in Silva to do a job for the team against the toughest opponents like Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool.

Speaking back in December, Guardiola summed up his admiration of the 31-year-old when stating: “There are players that can play everywhere, but there are few players that can play in the Bernabeu, Camp Nou, Milan, Liverpool.

“There are players born to play on the biggest stages, to play for life or death – and Bernie is one of them.

“That’s why I think he’s been the player who played the most minutes with me here in this period, decade in Manchester.

“It’s because he’s reliable, he can play in three, four, five positions, and in that Bernie is extraordinary.”

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.