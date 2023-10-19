Guardiola stunned, as report claims Man City ace has greenlit transfer to Real Madrid

A remarkable report has claimed a potent Manchester City attacker ‘would be delighted to play in Spain’, and what a transfer to Real Madrid hinges on has been revealed.

Man City announced what has since proven to be a masterstroke signing back on January 31, 2022. A swoop for River Plate’s Julian Alvarez had crossed the line, with the Argentine due to link up with his new teammates in Manchester at the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Alvarez was used off the bench more often than he started in his debut season at the Etihad. Nonetheless, his impact was clear for all to see with Alvarez notching 17 goals and five assists in what turned out to be a treble-winning campaign.

The serious hamstring injury suffered by Kevin De Bruyne has allowed Alvarez to start more frequently this term. The versatile attacker, 23, has generally played in an advanced central role behind Erling Haaland. In eight EPL outings so far Alvarez has returned seven goal contributions.

Pep Guardiola is clearly enamoured with the frontman and regularly lavishes praise on Alvarez. Just last month, Guardiola was also keen to point out Alvarez’s excellent professionalism at times when he’s not regularly starting matches.

In quotes carried by the Manchester Evening News, Guardiola said of Alvarez: “Always have good behaviour, playing, not playing, being a world champion or not. Always the same.

“The perfect dose of disappointment when he doesn’t play but always ready for the opportunity. Last season we had Ilkay [Gundogan] and Kevin [De Bruyne]. Right now with the injuries he’s had minutes and he gives us a lot of good things.”

However, Alvarez’s exploits for both club and country have begun to catch the eye of LaLiga’s big two.

Sport claimed Barcelona have fixed their gaze on Alvarez as a potential successor to 35-year-old Robert Lewandowski. However, of even greater concern to Man City is Sport’s latest update concerning Real Madrid.

Alvarez gives thumbs up to Spain transfer

The Spanish publication, citing information from Alvarez’s home country of Argentina, states the City ace ‘would be delighted to play in Spain’.

It’s suggested Real have already made contact with Alvarez’s camp and the forward is viewed as a ‘viable option’ to fill the void left by Karim Benzema.

Real are known to be chasing Kylian Mbappe as a free agent at season’s end. Common sense would dictate that pursuit being successful or not will have an effect on whether Real firm up their interest in Alvarez.

It’s claimed both Barca and Real have been made aware of Alvarez’s willingness to play in Spain. While not stated, it’s often a dream of South American stars to play for one of Spain’s two biggest clubs.

The report states Alvarez’s new contract signed with City in March does not contain a release clause, contrary to speculation elsewhere that it does. With Alvarez under contract until 2028, Man City are in a strong bargaining position.

As such, Sport conclude any transfer to Real Madrid will depend on Alvarez forcing his way out of City. In their words, the only way a move is ‘viable’ is if Alvarez ‘presses for a transfer’.

Given Barcelona’s well-documented financial troubles, it’s only Real Madrid who can afford such a move.

Alvarez cost City just £14m when plucked from River Plate. Given his rapid rise since then – including lifting the World Cup with Argentina – City can expect to make a gigantic profit if he leaves.

