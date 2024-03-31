Guardiola in raptures, with sublime Bundesliga star to snub Liverpool and join Man City

Liverpool and Manchester City are interested in Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich and a fresh report has revealed the likely winner of the battle for his signature.

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the 29-year-old but it’s thought they are behind their Premier League rivals in the race.

Kimmich signed for Bayern back in 2015 and has made 379 appearances for the German giants, helping them to lift 20 major trophies in the process.

He generally plays as a defensive midfielder but also spent a big chunk of his career at right-back.

Despite his importance to Bayern, Kimmich’s contract is set to expire in 2025 and as it stands, there are no ongoing talks over an extension.

The speculation surrounding Kimmich intensified after he voiced his frustrations about Bayern’s woeful performance in a 2-0 loss to Borussia Dortmund, which has effectively ruled them out of the title race.

“I wonder how we can put in such a performance in a game like this,” he said.

“It’s completely inexplicable to me, it was like a friendly game in the second half. We players should go home and question ourselves.”

Guardiola to lure Joshua Kimmich to Man City

With a move away from Bayern looking increasingly likely, Liverpool and Man City have been tipped to step up their pursuit of Kimmich in the coming months.

According to transfer journalist Dean Jones, a move to the Etihad would be the experienced player’s preference.

“If it was to come down to a straight pick for Kimmich between Liverpool and Manchester City, he would be expected to go to the Etihad Stadium, in my opinion,” Jones told GIVEMESPORT.

“The Pep Guardiola factor would be huge, and he has adaptable strengths that would fit well with the way that team changes and sets up.

“With Liverpool, you don’t really know how he would fit in yet because they are about to change manager, and it is not totally clear which position he would be expected to play.

“I also have a feeling that he has had Man City in his head for a while now. Their interest is well established, and he knows that.”

Man City have indeed had Kimmich on their radar for some time and it’s thought that he would be keen on a reunion with Guardiola, who signed him during his time as Bayern manager.

The Spanish coach has already requested that the Man City board sign Kimmich, per reports, and there is a good chance that he’ll get his wish.

TEAMtalk sources state that a bid of £65m will be required to lure the midfielder away from Bayern this summer.

