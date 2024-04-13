Guardiola tells Man City to sign Newcastle favourite as Kevin de Bruyne replacement plan emerges

Newcastle face losing key players they aim to comply with the Premier League’s profit and sustainability rules and Bruno Guimaraes is being chased by several top clubs

As previously reported by TEAMtalk, Manchester City are one of the sides who are seriously interested in signing the talented Brazilian midfielder.

Guimaraes signed for Newcastle in 2o22 and he has established himself as one of the most important players in Eddie Howe’s squad.

He played a key role in helping the Magpies secure a fourth-place finish last season and has continued his good form this term, netting four goals and making five assists in 30 Premier League appearances so far.

However, Newcastle will almost certainly miss out on Champions League qualification this time around, which has reportedly left Guimaraes frustrated and has financial ramifications for the club.

Howe is determined to keep hold of star players such as Guimaraes and Alexander Isak, but big offers for the duo would have to be considered due to their PSR situation.

Pep Guardiola eyes Newcastle star as Kevin de Bruyne replacement

According to journalist Pete O’Rourke, Man City could take advantage of Newcastle’s situation by launching a bid for Guimaraes this summer.

It’s claimed that ‘many clubs across Europe and the Premier League are keeping tabs on the midfielder’ but the Cityzens’ interest is very real.

Guimaraes has a £100m release clause in his contract which means that even if Howe is determined to keep him, he will be powerless to stop him leaving if one of his suitors match that fee.

Guimaraes’ future would then be in his own hands and TEAMtalk sources state that while he is happy at Newcastle, the opportunity to join one of Europe’s biggest clubs would be difficult to turn down.

O’Rourke claims that Pep Guardiola is a huge admirer of the 26-year-old and has added him to his transfer shortlist.

Guimaraes could be brought in as a replacement for Kevin de Bruyne, who clubs from the Saudi Pro League are willing to spend over £100m on this summer.

The iconic Cityzen will be incredibly difficult to replace but Guardiola seems to believe that Guimaraes could be the perfect player to step in for him.

If Man City are able to sell De Bruyne for over £100m this summer and bring in the Newcastle star for a similar price, that would be a great bit of business.

Paris Saint-Germain are also very keen to sign Guimaraes this summer, but whether they’d be willing to match his release clause remains to be seen.

